Sixth-grader arrested after sending an email to middle school threatening to ‘kill all the teachers,’ cops claim

A sixth-grade Wisconsin boy was arrested after threatening to “kill all of the teachers” in an email sent to his school earlier this month, police said.

The 12-year-old sent the menacing message on June 2 to an email address intended for taking attendance at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, a suburb of Milwaukee, police said.

“On June 2nd 2025, we will show up to Kennedy Middle School with an AK-47 and kill all of the teachers. We will start with the Eastside of the school, then the west,” the anonymously sent message read.

The email was traced back to the boy after police executed a search warrant on June 6, seizing multiple electronic devices that were linked to the Google account used to send the email threat.

The account was determined to belong to an unnamed 12-year-old, who was a sixth-grade student at the school, police said.

A 12-year-old boy was arrested after threatening to kill all of his teachers in an email sent to administrators at Kennedy Middle School in Germantown, Wisconsin. ( Google Maps )

The student admitted to creating and sending the message. When questioned by police, he said he was upset following a recent interaction with a teacher and did not intend to act on the threat, police said.

His parents cooperated with the police investigation and confirmed that he does not have access to any firearms at home.

As students arrived, they were held inside classrooms, police said.

“I had parents that day calling and asking, ‘are my kids safe?’ We take every complaint like this of this nature, very seriously," Germantown Police Capt. Penny Schmitt told Fox 6. "You can’t be anonymous. You can delete it, but there are still pathways to that evidence.”

Students at Kennedy Middle School experienced another alarming situation involving a would-be gunman in 2023.

Police were called to the school to reports of someone “acting erratically” in the school’s parking lot after class had concluded for the day. When police arrived, the person climbed onto the roof and began firing at officers, who shot and killed the suspect.

Between 50 and 70 students were inside the building at the time.

“Obviously, our communities nationwide have been victims to threats, school threats. So we obviously took it very seriously,” Schmitt said of the recent incident.

"Unfortunately, our source of the threat is a young person in our community," Schmitt said. "While that’s unfortunate, at least we were able to bring a resolution to the case."

A charge of terroristic threats is being referred to Washington County Juvenile Intake.