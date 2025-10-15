The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A violent brawl between seven customers at a Texas Whataburger was sparked over a food order mix-up, according to local reports.

Cops raced to a San Antonio branch of the burger chain at 3 am on Sunday, as the brutal fist-fight raged.

When police arrived at the scene, they found that two groups had been viciously brawling with each other, leaving puddles of blood on the floor and on the seats inside the fast food outlet.

Footage of the fight surfaced on social media, showing some of the customers throwing punches at each other.

At the start of the video, one diner is sent flying across a table by a man dressed in orange. Others can be seen being hurled to the ground, before being pummelled and kicked violently.

“You’re a f*****g dad; What is wrong with you?,” a girl shouts while two brawlers pin down another man and deliver blows. When the unnamed girl goes over to the two groups, she is shoved backwards.

open image in gallery A brutal fight broke out at a Texas Whataburger which led the police to make seven arrests ( X/@Mrgunsngear )

The footage also shows two other girls grappling with someone while hammering them with their fists.

A torrent of expletives was hurled throughout the melee, while patrons of the burger chain ignored a voice urging them to “calm down.” Someone else even tried to diffuse the situation by saying, “Yo, let me pay,” to no avail.

The video ends with panicked diners fleeing, while a voice shouts: “These adults are beating up little kids at Whataburger.”

A Facebook user named Rebecca Noel took to social media to give her side of the story, claiming that the fight had broken out because of a mix-up with their order.

“Part of another table’s order was mistakenly brought to my son and his friends,” she wrote, according to the New York Post. Noel claimed that the Whataburger staff simply told the other customers that ‘they have your food,’ instead of helping.

“Moments later, those individuals confronted my son and his friends, and within seconds, the situation escalated far beyond a simple misunderstanding — to a violent assault,” she added. “There is absolutely no excuse for what happened. This never should have escalated to this point.”

open image in gallery Whataburger says that it fired an employee who was involved in the fight, according to reports ( Getty/iStock )

Seven people were arrested in connection with the incident, each of whom was charged with assault causing bodily injuries, according to a SAPD report seen by KSAT.

Their ages range from 21 to 57 years old. The report also allegedly stated that two men and two women were assaulted during the incident, two of whom were 18 years old and two of whom were 20 years old.

A Whataburger spokesperson confirmed to the San Antonio Express-News that the man in the orange shirt was a company employee who was off duty at the time. He has since been fired.

“The safety of our Guests and employees is our top priority. We are cooperating fully with the authorities,” a spokesperson for the burger chain told the outlet.

The Independent has contacted the SAPD and Whataburger for further comment.