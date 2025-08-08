Whataburger fans can score a 75 cent burger today. Here’s how

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whataburger is showing customers that not only can they get their meal “just like you like it,” but also cheaper for today only.

On Friday, the Texas-based fast food chain is celebrating its 75th anniversary by giving its customers special deals to commemorate the occasion, including selling burgers for only 75 cents.

The 75-cent burger deal will only be available August 8 for Whataburger rewards members, the chain announced in a press release. The promotion can only be redeemed through the chain’s app or website from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time.

Unfortunately for burger-lovers, there is a limit of one 75-cent burger per rewards member, and additional toppings can be added for an extra charge.

On top of the burger deal, the company is also holding a more formal celebration for customers Corpus Christi, Texas, where the first Whataburger was located. The party will take place Friday at Whatburger Field.

The Texas-based fast food chain is celebrating its 75th anniversary Friday ( Getty/iStock )

The party will include a special minor league baseball game between the Corpus Christi Hooks and the Tulsa Drillers starting at 7:05 p.m. The evening will wrap up with a fireworks display.

There will also be an opportunity for Whataburger fans to receive store merchandise and food coupons through giveaways being held at the celebration. The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a limited-edition Whataguy mask, and the first 5,000 will score a signature Whataguy cape. And not everyone will go home empty-handed, as every guest will receive a coupon for a free Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit on their way out.

In addition to the brand’s anniversary promotion and celebration, the fast food chain is releasing a new collection of its commemorative cups. The collection, which first launched Tuesday on the Whataburger website and in select locations, is a 32-ounce cup with an anniversary table tent design.

The chain is scheduled to launch a new silver-striped cup on August 12 and an A-frame tribute cup on August 19.

Whataburger’s anniversary celebration comes just one day after another fast food chain, Chick-fil-A, announced its new fall menu in a press release published on Thursday.

Starting on August 18 for a limited time, the chain is bringing back its Cherry Berry beverage line, which includes various drinks mixed with cherry, blueberry, and cranberry flavors. First introduced last year, the line includes Cherry Berry Lemonade, Cherry Berry Frosted Lemonade, and Cherry Berry Sunjoy, which is a blend of iced tea and lemonade mixed with the three flavors.