A pregnant woman, brass knuckles and a pink handgun: How a West Virginia love triangle ended in three arrests

A love triangle turned dangerous after three people threatened to harm a pregnant woman using a pink handgun, according to a report.

Last week, a West Virginia woman called police and claimed she was being threatened with bodily harm by Clarissa Mosser, 31, Maggie Dunham, 27, and Chaz Suarez, 23. The trio were then arrested.

The female caller alleged she was staying at Mosser’s home when she and Mosser argued about dating the same man. The victim claims they talked about it, and she thought the issue was resolved, WTRF first reported. The Independent has reached out to the Moundsville Police Department for more information.

Hours later, she woke up around 1.30 a.m. after Denham allegedly ripped the bed sheets off of her and demanded she come to the living room.

There, the victim recalled Denham pressing her about someone she didn’t know. She claimed Denham, wearing red brass knuckles fitted with a knife, ordered the victim not to lie or she would “get her frontal knocked in,” according to the outlet.

open image in gallery The victim was allegedly staying with Clarissa Mosser, who is accused of getting into a verbal altercation with the victim after realizing they were romantically involved with the same man ( West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation )

Fearing for her wellbeing, the victim agreed with Denham, a police report obtained by the outlet states.

That’s when Denham handed Mosser a pink camouflage handgun, mentioning that it was loaded with three rounds, “enough to do the job,” the report says.

Suarez is accused of whipping out his own loaded black handgun and waving it around so much that Mosser told him to stop.

The woman then revealed she was pregnant, a confession that initially led the trio to put their guns down before they are accused of making new threats. They wouldn’t let her leave before she took a pregnancy test; if she fled or called police, they would shoot her right then and there, according to police.

open image in gallery Maggie Denham was arrested after allegedly wielding weapons and threatening the pregnant victim ( West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation )

“They wouldn’t allow her to leave the room, yelled at her, threatened her,” Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell told WTRF.

At some point, the trio left Mosser’s home. That’s when the victim called the police, Mitchell said.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found brass knuckles and a pink camouflage Ruger 9mm handgun loaded with five rounds, the outlet reported.

Both women were brought in for questioning. Police say Mosser told them she and the victim had a verbal altercation, but denied any weapons were involved, while Denham similarly told police that only a fiery exchange of words with the victim transpired. Her brass knuckles were for protection, she claimed — as she never removed them from her pocket — and the pink gun never left her waistband, the outlet reported.

open image in gallery Chaz Suarez was arrested after allegedly waving around a firearm and not letting the pregnant victim leave ( West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation )

Court records show Mosser and Denham were charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm and conspiracy to inflict injury. They’ve pleaded not guilty.

Marshals arrested Suarez and two others in connection to “a home invasion where the victims were pistol whipped and five firearms were stolen,” according to the law enforcement agency.

He faces charges of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, robbery, malicious assault, grand larceny, and conspiracy against the state, state records show. He has yet to make a plea.

The trio is being held in Northern Regional Jail.