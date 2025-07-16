The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Travis Decker, the Washington dad accused of killing his three young daughters, appeared “nervous and fidgety” after getting into a car crash just three days before he and his daughters disappeared, according to a report.

Decker, 32, has been wanted since June 2, when his truck and the bodies of his three daughters, 9-year-old Paityn Decker, 8-year-old Evelyn Decker and 5-year-old Olivia Decker, were found at a campground outside Leavenworth.

The horrifying discovery was made days after Decker failed to bring his girls back to their mother’s home following a scheduled visit.

Three days before they disappeared, Decker is accused of hitting another driver with his truck at a red light, according to police dashcam footage obtained by KING 5.

The video shows Decker, a former soldier, talking with an officer and the other motorist in a shopping center parking lot on May 27.

The other driver involved told KING 5 that Decker appeared “nervous and fidgety” and “kept telling me not to call police.”

open image in gallery Video obtained by KING 5 shows Travis Decker, the Washington dad accused of killing his three young daughters, talking with police three days before he and his children disappeared ( KING 5 )

When the motorist told Decker he had to report the accident, Decker “looked almost intimidating to me.” While Decker didn’t make any threats, his “body language” appeared that way, the driver said.

In the footage, Decker can be seen wearing a white T-shirt and crossing his arms while leaning up against his truck. At some points in the video, he appears exhausted, leaning up against his truck or resting on the bed.

“I could tell he was not in his full senses,” the other driver said of Decker.

Three days later, the other driver saw a Facebook post about the missing girls and immediately recognized Decker, telling the news station, “I had to stop what I was doing and sit down.”

Authorities have been searching for Decker for six weeks and earlier this month initiated a manhunt in Idaho’s Sawtooth National Forest after a family reported seeing a man who resembled Decker.

The man was located last Wednesday and authorities quickly determined he was not Decker.

open image in gallery Decker has been missing since June 2 ( Chelan County Sheriff's Office )

Authorities in Washington said on June 10 that they thought Decker was spotted hiking near a remote alpine lake in the Cascade Range. Witnesses who spotted the hiker said he was alone and appeared ill-equipped for the conditions, but that man was never found.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison has previously stated that Decker, an Army veteran, has spent extended periods living off the grid and is capable of surviving in remote wilderness areas for long durations.

The Marshals Service is offering a reward of up to $20,000 for information leading to Decker’s capture.