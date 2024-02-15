Washington DC standoff ends with arrest of gunman who shot three officers: Live

✕ Close DC active shooter: Suspect barricaded, still firing shots from home in Southeast, officials say

The standoff, which lasted over 12 hours between Washington DC officers and a suspect, has ended after police negotiated his surrender, according to the DC Police Department.

Three officers of the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, DC, were injured after a suspect began firing and barricaded himself in his home. A fourth officer also sustained injuries that were not gunshot-related.

The multi-hour standoff began when police arrived at a southeast Washington, DC home around 7.30 am local time to serve a warrant for animal cruelty. It was at that time the shooting began.

The police said that the suspect then barricaded himself inside his residence and continued shooting sporadically throughout the standoff.

But his surrender was “successfully negotiated” and he has been charged with cruelty to animals, with additional charges for the assault on the officers pending.

Metropolitan Police Department Chief Pamela Smith said at a Wednesday night press conference that the suspect was “agitated, and then there are moments where he’s having positive interactions with our emergency response team personnel”.