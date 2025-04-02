The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

A man who allegedly shot and killed a random Walgreens worker in California had a “grudge” against big pharmacies, police have said.

Narciso Gallardo Fernandez, 30, was arrested and charged with murder after he was captured on surveillance footage from inside the store waving a gun around and then shooting the camera off the wall.

Officers from the Madera Police Department were dispatched to the Walgreens location on Monday night at around 9.35pm following reports of a shooting.

A shop assistant, later identified as father-of-two Erick Velasquez, was located inside the store suffering from a gunshot wound. He was treated at the scene by officers and EMS personnel, but succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Fernandez was found in the parking lot. “When they arrived, they found Narciso outside, the suspect, who was reloading his handgun at his vehicle,” said Madera Police Chief Gino Chiaramonte.

open image in gallery Narciso Gallardo Fernandez, 30, was arrested and charged with murder following the incident on Monday in California. He is alleged to have shot and killed a Walgreens employee ( Madera Police Department/TMX )

“We do know he has a disdain or grudge against pharmacies, or large-scale pharmacies by statements made… that is one of the reasons why Walgreens was selected.”

However, Chiramonte added that there was “no relation” between Fernandez and Velasquez, and the shooting is also not thought to be gang-related.

open image in gallery Walgreens employee Erick Velasquez was shot and killed in the attack at the pharmacy in California on Monday. The father-of-two was described as ‘a truly loving husband, father, son, brother and friend’ ( GoFundMe )

By Wednesday morning, a GoFundMe page for Velasquez’s family, set up by his Walgreens coworker,s had raised almost $25,0000. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

Velasquez was described as “a truly loving husband, father, son, brother and friend. “Erick loved to travel, hike, play sports and spend quality time with his children and family,” the page’s bio stated.

“He was always optimistic and always saw life with a positive attitude.”

open image in gallery Narciso Gallado Fernandez was caught on surveillance footage waving a gun around a Walgreens before shooting the camera off the wall. Police said he was known to have a ‘grudge’ agains big pharmacy companies ( City of Madera Police Department/TMX )

“Together we are trying to raise money to help his family during this very dark and tragic time as they try to remember Erick and all the positive light he brought to this world. We will always remember his big bright smile.

“He would always encourage us to live life to the fullest just like he did. Erick will truly be missed by his family and his Walgreens family.”

In a statement shared with ABC7, a spokesperson for Walgreens said: "We are deeply saddened by last night's tragic event, which resulted in the death of one of our team members.

open image in gallery Fernandez was found by police outside the Walgreens, reloading his weapon by his vehicle ( Madera Police Department/ TMX )

“Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones during this difficult time. The safety of our customers and team members is our top priority, and we are working with local authorities in their investigation. We are focused on supporting our team members and will be offering on-site counseling services over the next couple days."

Fernandez was booked at Madera County jail and is expected to appear in court this week to enter a plea.