Pam Bondi seeks death penalty for Luigi Mangione in killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO

Attorney General Pam Bondi is asking federal prosecutors to seek the harshest punishment available for Luigi Mangione, the 26-year-old accused of fatally shooting UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian: the death penalty.

“After careful consideration, I have directed federal prosecutors to seek the death penalty in this case as we carry out President Trump’s agenda to stop violent crime and Make America Safe Again,” Bondi said in a statement on Tuesday.

Mangione faces four federal charges related to the shooting. Two of those charges, using a firearm to commit murder and interstate stalking, carry a maximum penalty of death.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Bondi justified the decision, alleging that Mangione “stalked and murdered” Thompson and committed the crime as an “act of political violence.” She said because the killing took place in the middle of New York City in broad daylight the alleged shooter “may have posted grave risk of death to additional persons.”

open image in gallery Mangione faces four federal charges related to the shooting ( Getty Images )

Capital punishment is the most serious punishment that can be imposed under federal law. Those sentenced to federal death row have typically been convicted of mass murder, large-scale drug trafficking, treason, espionage or other serious crimes.

There are currently only three inmates on federal death row: Robert Bowers, who murdered 11 people in the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting; Dylan Roof, a white supremacist who murdered nine people in the Charleston church shooting; and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, who killed three people and injured hundreds of others in the Boston Marathon bombing.

While federal death row is relatively rare and controversial, President Donald Trump has directed Bondi to pursue the death penalty “for all crimes of a severity demanding its use.”

The Independent has asked a lawyer for Mangione for comment.

Mangione’s case has made international headlines as he’s garnered sympathy from people across the nation who have characterized him as a folk hero.

open image in gallery Mangione, 26, has pleaded not guilty to all charges brought against him

From the beginning, the investigation into Thompson’s murder sparked interest due to the peculiar nature of the crime.

The UnitedHealthcare CEO was murdered in the morning in the middle of midtown Manhattan, but the masked shooter managed to escape, sending police across several states on a days-long manhunt. Eventually, a McDonald’s employee in Pennsylvania recognized Mangione and turned him in.

A deep dive into Mangione’s life revealed he was disgruntled with the health insurance system in the United States, sparking a nationwide conversation about the practices of health insurance companies.