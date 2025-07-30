The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Danville, Virginia city councilman was set on fire inside his office today, over what police called a “personal matter.”

City Councilman Lee Vogler, 38, has been airlifted to a hospital for treatment, according to the Danville Police Department. Police first responded to a Danville office building around 11:30 a.m., after a caller reported that a man had been set on fire.

Witnesses told police the attacker entered the building, confronted Vogler and poured a “flammable liquid” on him. They both exited the building, at which point the suspected attacker set Vogler on fire, police said.

The suspected attacker fled the scene in a car, witnesses told police. Investigators found the car that witnesses described a few blocks away. Police identified the car’s driver, 29-year-old Shotsie Michael Buck Hayes, as a suspect in the attack. He is now in police custody.

“Based on the investigation at the time of this release, the victim and the suspect are known to each other and the attack stems from a personal matter not related to the victim’s position on Danville City Council or any other political affiliation,” the Danville Police Department said in a statement.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.