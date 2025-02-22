The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

Two Virginia police officers were fatally shot during a traffic stop on Friday evening, according to an announcement from their police department.

The Virginia Beach officers were “shot in the line of duty” during a late-night traffic stop, the city’s police department said in a statement on Facebook.

There is no “active threat” to community members following the shooting.

open image in gallery There is no 'active threat' to the surrounding community after the shooting of two officers last night, the Virginia Beach Police Department said ( AP )

“We are unable to share much information at this time as this is still very much an active investigation,” the department said.

“We ask for your patience and understanding as we work to put the pieces of this tragic event together, make notifications, and grieve the loss of two of our own,” the department added.

It’s unclear if a suspect is in custody as of Saturday morning.

Representative Jen Kiggans, whose district includes Virginia Beach, said her office’s “thoughts and prayers” are with the officers’ families and their community.

“Our hearts are heavy today as we mourn the loss of two heroic Virginia Beach police officers who were tragically killed in the line of duty last night,” Kiggans wrote on X.

The Norfolk Sheriff’s Office similarly shared their condolences on social media.

"Heartbreaking news out of Virginia Beach where local media reports one officer was killed and another seriously injured last night," the office wrote on X. "We send our prayers to the officers' families, our brothers and sisters at @VBPD and everyone affected by this tragic situation."

Community members shared their reactions on social media.

“Horrible horrible news,” one user wrote on Facebook. “Prayers go out to the families of the officers.”

“So senseless and tragic I hope you find whoever is responsible,” another said. “Prayers for everyone that’s been affected by such a tragedy.”

More to come...