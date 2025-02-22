2 police officers killed during traffic stop in Virginia Beach
Law enforcement officials say two police officers in Virginia have been shot and killed during a traffic stop
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Two police officers in Virginia were shot and killed during a traffic stop late Friday night, authorities said.
The Virginia Beach Police Department confirmed the fatalities in a statement posted to social media on Saturday. No other information was immediately available.
“We are unable to share much information at this time as this is still very much an active investigation,” the police statement said. “However, we want to assure the community that there is no active threat.”
The police department added that they are asking the public for patience as they work on the investigation and “grieve the loss of their own.”
A spokesperson for the police department did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment.