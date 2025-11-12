The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

ICE agents have arrested a Moldovan woman who was accused of torturing and murdering a victim in her home country.

Victoria Sorocean was arrested on November 4 in Los Angeles after allegedly fleeing to the United States to evade a 17-year prison sentence in Europe.

She and an unnamed accomplice were convicted for allegedly beating a “victim with a stick and electrical cable before throwing the victim out of a ninth-floor window,” according to the Department of Homeland Security.

A statement issued by the DHS claimed that Sorocean was first arrested on January 10, 2020. After filing multiple appeals with the Board of Immigration Appeals, she was eventually released in 2022.

open image in gallery Victoria Sorocean, who was accused of torturing and murdering a victim in her home country of Moldova, has been arrested by ICE ( Department of Homeland Security )

“It shocks the conscience that the Biden Administration released into America a cruel, violent illegal alien who tortured a human being, beat them with an electrical cable and a stick, and then threw her victim from a ninth-floor window,” Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said in an official statement. “These are the types of barbaric criminal illegal aliens ICE is targeting every single day.

“70% of all ICE arrests are of illegal aliens charged or convicted of a crime in the U.S. This does not even include foreign fugitives like this convicted murderer.

“Under President Trump and Secretary Noem, the world’s criminals are no longer welcome in the U.S.”

The DHS released a picture of the Moldovan national in the backseat of a car. Sorocean can be seen in the photograph with her blonde hair tied back, as she clutches a water bottle and waits in the back of an ICE vehicle.

In her home country, she was convicted of intentional murder in 2013 and was set to be jailed for 17 years. Currently, Sorocean remains in ICE custody according to the DHS statement.

The arrest comes as the second Trump Administration pushes ahead with its controversial, hardline deportation program.

open image in gallery ICE have been carrying out extensive raids across the United States with the White House claiming that federal agents have arrested more than 515,000 people ( Getty Images )

During an interview on the CBS News show 60 Minutes, Trump claimed that ICE raids “haven’t gone far enough,” despite a recent report from Politico finding that more than 100 federal judges have ruled against the massive deportation scheme.

The White House previously reported that it was on track to smash deportation records this year, after removing more than 515,000 people from the country. The administration has claimed that over 1.6 million undocumented people have self-deported this year.

However, Aaron Reichlin Melnick, a senior fellow at the American Immigration Council, has said that “these numbers are NOT trustworthy.”

“We know from previous data releases that the large 515,000 figure counts things like visa-holders turned away at airports as ‘illegal migrants deported,’ and the 1.6 million number is from an anti-immigration group using inapposite data,” he wrote on X.