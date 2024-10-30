The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Police in Las Vegas believe that a man who accidentally shot himself may actually be tied to at least eight unsolved shootings, according to a new report.

Zachary Lanza, 24, is facing four counts of attempted murder and several other charges connected to a spate of shootings over the last two years, 8 News Now reports.

Police became suspicious of Lanza after recovering his gun in August, as a shell from his accidental shooting matched others cataloged in the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network database.

Police have connected Lanza to multiple shootings, including; two in September 2022, two in October 2022, including one in where a business was hit by gunfire, one in November 2022 , two in December 2022, including one where a car was hit by gunfire, and one in January 2023.

Police arrested Lanza last week and said they also recovered "numerous amounts of THC products [and] money consistent with narcotics sales and [a] scale."

They also found a second gun, which they believe Lanza used to "conduct similar shootings in the Tempe, Arizona area and Las Vegas valley."

According to a police report, Lanza admitted he had fired his gun in public, but insisted that he "never hurt nobody."

Lanza's bail was set at $100,000, according to court records. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for November 5. If Lanza does post his bond, he will be outfitted with a GPS monitoring bracelet and will be barred from weapon possession.