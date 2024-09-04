Support truly

A teenager has been charged with the attempted murder of Ricky Pearsall after the NFL star was shot in broad daylight in San Francisco during what appears to be a robbery gone wrong.

The 17-year-old boy, who has not been named due to his age, was hit with charges of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic rifle, and attempted second-degree robbery on Tuesday, San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced.

The teen, from Tracy, California, is scheduled to appear at a juvenile court hearing on Wednesday.

Pearsall, 23, was shot in the arm and “through the chest at close range” on Saturday afternoon, officials confirmed.

The San Francisco 49’ers rookie had been walking alone to his car after shopping at luxury stores in Union Square, when the teen suspect spotted him “for his expensive watch,” San Francisco Police Sgt Frank Harrell told the San Francisco Chronicle.

The teen, armed with a firearm, allegedly tried to rob the 23-year-old and a struggle broke out between the pair.

In the struggle, shots were fired from the 17-year-old’s gun striking Pearsall, police said.

The juvenile was also shot by a bullet from his own gun.

Crime scene where NFL star was shot on Saturday ( Online_Yes )

He was apprehended a block away from the shooting and taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The firearm used in the incident was recovered from the scene.

The NFL player was hospitalized in a serious but stable condition. He was released from San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center on Sunday and returned to the team facility on Monday, 49ers general manager John Lynch said. The team has given Pearsall breathing space to recover from the shooting and a previous shoulder injury acquired over the summer, Lynch said.

Police believe the suspect was acting alone and do not believe 23-year-old Pearsall, the team’s wide receiver, was targeted because of his status as a football player.

49ers Ricky Pearsall was released from hospital on Sunday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

DA Jenkins said that a fitness hearing would to be held to determine whether the teen will be tried in an adult court.

In 2022, she introduced a new policy allowing juveniles aged 16 and 17 to be charged as adults in “heinous crimes that shock the conscience of the community” in San Francisco.

In a statement posted on X, Jenkins said: “I am grateful to the San Francisco Police Department, Fire Department and medical staff at San Francisco General Hospital for their efforts this weekend in response to the shooting at Union Square.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to our first responders who work tirelessly to keep us safe every day.

Police on the scene of the shooting in Union Square ( Online_Yes )

“I am also glad to hear that the victim in this case is recovering well and in good spirits.”

San Francisco Mayor London Breed posted a video on X which praised the swift response of police in apprehending the suspect.

In the post, she said: “This action sends a clear message: if you come to San Francisco to commit crimes, our officers will arrest you, and our District Attorney will hold you accountable. While violent crime is down in our city, accountability is essential whenever someone becomes a victim—no matter the neighborhood or time of day.”