Former Uvalde schools police officer Adrian Gonzales has been cleared of failing in his duty to confront a gunman who murdered 19 children in the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary in Texas.

Gonzales, 52, was acquitted on 29 child endangerment charges Wednesday evening after a nearly three-week trial.

On May 24, 2022, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos opened fire on the elementary school, killing nearly 20 children and two teachers. Gonzales’ 29 charges represent the kids who were killed and the 10 others who were injured.

It took over an hour before police finally entered the classroom Ramos was in to kill him and put an end to the carnage.

open image in gallery Adrian Gonzales, 52, was acquitted on 29 child endangerment charges in Robb Elementary shooting case ( AP )

Gonzales’ legal team said he never saw Ramos before the gunman entered the school and that other officers had a better chance at stopping him, the Associated Press reports.

The defense lawyers also argued that Gonzales and other officers tried to reach the classroom that Ramos was in, but were driven back by gunfire, and he also helped evacuate children from other classrooms amid the chaotic shooting, according to the AP.

Special Prosecutor Bill Turner argued that Gonzales “failed to act after being aware that shots were fired, being told the general location of the gunman, having time to respond,” per news outlet WSBT.

Ramos began firing shots into classrooms at around 11:30 a.m. local time on the day of the shooting. Before the first few police officers entered the school, Ramos had already fired more than 100 rounds, according to a timeline from CNN.

open image in gallery On May 24, 2022, a teenage gunman killed 19 children and two teachers, and injured 10 more kids at Robb Elementary in Texas ( Brandon Bell/Getty Images )

The gunman continued to fire shots as officers moved through the school. Throughout the shooting, some adults and children managed to escape with the help of law enforcement.

At around 12:50 p.m., authorities confront Ramos, who comes out of a classroom supply closet and opens fire. A breach team fired shots back and killed him.

Gonzales faced up to two years in prison if he had been convicted.

Uvalde schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo is also facing child endangerment charges related to his response to the shooting. Out of the at least 370 officers who responded to the shooting, only Gonzales and Arredondo were criminally charged. Arrendond’s trial date has yet to be scheduled.

This is a developing story...