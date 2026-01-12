Uvalde teacher who survived class shooting testifies he saw 'black shadow with a gun'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A teacher who survived the 2022 shooting inside a Robb Elementary school classroom in Uvalde, Texas, told a jury Monday the attack began with a “black shadow” with a gun walking inside and that he prayed for the attack to be over after being shot along with his students.

Arnulfo Reyes' testimony came on the fifth day of the trial for Adrian Gonzales, a former Uvalde schools police officer who was among the first law enforcement responders to the scene. Gonzales has pleaded not guilty to 29 counts of child abandonment or endangerment as prosecutors allege he did nothing to stop the gunman in the first moments of the attack.

The gunman killed 19 students and two teachers. Reyes was shot on the arm and back and said he was taunted by 18-year-old gunman Salvador Ramos.

“I looked at my door and that’s when I saw him ... a black shadow. The black shadow was holding a gun. I just saw the fire come out of the gun," Reyes testified on Monday. “He shot at me and hit me in my arm. That’s when I fell to the ground.”

“When I fell, he came around and he shot the kids,” he said.

Reyes said Ramos turned back around and shot him in the back. He prayed “and I gave myself to the Lord ... and waited for everything to be over.”

Reyes was a teacher in Room 111. None of the children in his classroom survived.

Gonzales was among the first of more than 370 federal, state and local officers to arrive at the school. It would take more than an hour for a tactical team to go into a classroom and kill the gunman.

The trial in Corpus Christi, Texas, is tightly focused on Gonzales’ actions. Prosecutors allege he abandoned his active shooter training and did not try to engage or distract the gunman while he was still outside the school. They said Gonzales failed again minutes later when a group of officers went inside the school only to retreat when they came under heavy gunfire.

The opening days of the trial included dramatic replays of the initial emergency calls, testimony from teachers who huddled with terrified students, and the mother of one of the victims recounting how her daughter had asked to leave school early that day.

Jurors have also seen graphic photos from inside the school and classrooms. Prosecutors noted how students made 911 calls from inside the classroom with the gunman.

The trial is a rare case in which a police officer could be convicted of allegedly failing to act to stop a crime and protect lives.

Gonzales and former Uvalde schools Police Chief Pete Arredondo are the only two responding officers that day to face charges. Arredondo’s trial has not yet been set.