University of Kentucky ‘cheer’ team member accused of killing her infant

A University of Kentucky student and member of the school’s STUNT team has been arrested in connection with the death of her infant.

Laken Snelling, 21, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant.

On Wednesday morning, officers from the Lexington Police Department were called to a home in the 400 block of Park Avenue for a report of an unresponsive infant.

Police say Snelling is the infant’s mother.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene around 10:30 a.m. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death.

open image in gallery Laken Snelling, 21, was taken into custody on Saturday and charged with abuse of a corpse, tampering with physical evidence, and concealing the birth of an infant ( Fayette County Detention Centre )

Snelling is listed on the University of Kentucky athletics website as a member of the stunt team, a competitive cheer program.

UK spokesperson Jay Blanton told WKYT that Snelling is a senior and currently enrolled in classes. A near-total abortion ban has been in effect for the state of Kentucky since 2022.

The university issued the following statement:

“We can confirm that she has been a member of the STUNT team for the last three seasons. All other questions should be directed to the Lexington Police.”

Snelling is currently being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

The department’s Special Victims Section is continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600 or submit an anonymous tip through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at (859) 253-2020 or online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.