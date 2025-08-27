Family of woman who carried baby while brain dead give heartbreaking update on child

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The family of Adriana Smith, a woman who carried a baby while brain dead, has given a heartbreaking update on her child.

Smith, an Atlanta nurse and mother, was eight weeks pregnant with her second child when she suffered a catastrophic stroke in February at the age of 30.

Despite the family’s wishes, Smith was kept alive until doctors delivered her son, Chance, by emergency C-section in June.

"It's not getting any better day by day," Smith’s mother, April Newkirk, told local outlet 11Alive of her grief in a recent interview.

While the family, including Smith’s 7-year-old son Chase, struggles with the loss of Smith, baby Chance is still fighting for his life.

open image in gallery The family of Adriana Smith, a woman who carried a baby while brain dead, has given a heartbreaking update on her child ( April Newkirk/GoFundMe )

Chance was born prematurely, weighing about 1 pound and 13 ounces. Nearly two months later he now weighs just under five pounds.

"His weight is gradually picking up, but the breathing is what we're concerned with," Newkirk said.

Newkirk said he’s “making a little bit of progress, but still some things to do."

The family is hoping he will be able to leave the hospital by late September or October.

Smith’s story gained national attention, adding to the conversation about abortion rights in the country. The brain dead mother was left on life support because of Georgia’s LIFE Act, the family had said.

The state law bans most abortions after the detection of fetal cardiac activity, which can occur as early as six weeks of pregnancy.

open image in gallery While the family, including Smith’s 7-year-old son Chase, struggles with the loss of Smith, her baby, Chance, is still fighting for his life ( April Newkirk/GoFundMe )

But Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s Office denied the LIFE Act requires doctors to keep patients on life support after they are declared brain dead.

“There is nothing in the LIFE act that requires medical professionals to keep a woman on life support after brain death,” Carr’s office said in a statement, according to reports in May.

Newkirk is now fighting to get rid of Georgia’s abortion law.

"I want them to know that this didn't have to happen,” Newkirk said. “Women have rights; It's their body."