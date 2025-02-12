Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

College basketball star accused of gunning down his own mom

Eric Cobb’s mother was found in her own backyard, wrapped in blankets and towels with a gunshot wound

Katie Hawkinson
in Washington D.C.
Tuesday 11 February 2025 09:29 EST
Eric Cobb (right) pictured playing for the University of Connecticut in 2018. This week, he was arrested in Florida in connection with his mother's death
Eric Cobb (right) pictured playing for the University of Connecticut in 2018. This week, he was arrested in Florida in connection with his mother's death (Getty Images)

A former college basketball star was arrested by the Jacksonville, Florida Sheriff’s Office Monday in connection with his mother’s murder.

Eric Cobb, 28, is now facing a second-degree murder charge after police found his mother, 51-year-old Erika Winford, in the backyard of her Durkeeville home wrapped in blankets and towels, the sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Officers found Winford had been shot and they “tragically pronounced [her] deceased at the scene,” the sheriff’s office said.

Eric Cobb was arrested Monday after police found his mother's body in the backyard of her home
Eric Cobb was arrested Monday after police found his mother's body in the backyard of her home (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

Police took Cobb in for questioning as he tried to leave the home, later arresting him and booking him into the Duval County Jail.

Cobb previously basketball at the University of Connecticut and the University of South Carolina. He entered the NBA draft in 2019 but went undrafted, making him an unrestricted free agent.

While playing for the University of South Carolina, Cobb and a teammate were arrested in March 2016. Police said Cobb used a BB gun to shoot at a car with a man inside. No one was injured, but the car was damaged, local outlet WACH reports. The pair were charged with property damage and later dismissed from the team.

Cobb was also dismissed from the University of Connecticut team in 2018 due to “conduct deemed detrimental to the team,” local outlet WTNH reports, However, the team reinstated him a month later.

Cobb’s first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday morning, according to public records.

The Independent has contacted the State Attorney's Office for the Fourth Judicial Circuit of Florida for more information.

