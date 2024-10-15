The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman accused of killing her mother and having cooked body parts in her home has now been indicted on a murder charge.

Torilena May Fields was indicted by a Kentucky grand jury on a murder charge, according to WKYT. She was initially charged Wednesday with abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, and obstructing governmental operations when she was arrested in connection to the death of her mother, Trudy Fields.

According to the indictment, Torilena Fields stabbed and shot her mother multiple times. She is also accused of torturing and killing a dog.

On Wednesday, when the worker hired to work on Trudy Fields’s home arrived at the property he couldn’t find the homeowner but then came across a dismembered body in the backyard, authorities said. At first, he thought the remains were Trudy Fields’ and called the Kentucky State Police.

Officers responded to the property and found a woman’s body on a blood-stained mattress. Troopers then spotted a second blood-stained mattress that had been dragged toward the back of the house, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal, citing an incident report.

Torilena May Field has been indicted on a murder charge for the death of her mother who police say was found dismembered at a Kentucky home ( Bourbon County Detention Center )

After discovering another woman inside the house, troopers attempted to speak with her, but she allegedly refused to acknowledge them or allow them entry, forcing them to procure search warrants.

“Units responded and found a dead female in the backyard,” KSP Trooper David Jones said in an arrest citation. “Tried to make contact with somebody at the house. The house was locked up. They backed up, set up a perimeter. We had other units respond. Ended up getting a search warrant for the residence.”

Around 11 p.m., members of the state police’s Special Response Team found Torilena Fields, 32, alone in the house. Police gave her multiple commands to leave her home, but Fields allegedly refused to comply, according to an arrest document.

Police were eventually forced to remove Fields from her home, but they reportedly did so without incident. After taking her into custody, troopers discovered that parts had been removed from the body outside and were stuffed into a folded-up mattress.

When troopers took Fields into custody, she had blood on her face, hands, and clothing. They entered her house and reportedly found a stainless steel pot containing body parts that appeared to have been cooked in an oven. Troopers noted in their findings that the pot was hot to the touch.

The worker who discovered the body told troopers that Fields had been on the property during one of his previous visits and had been “casting spells on them and was being confrontational.”