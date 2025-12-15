Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Uber passenger killed after man fleeing from cops crashes into rideshare vehicle: police

Authorities were trying to serve the man a warrant for alleged domestic assault when he fled and crashed into the rideshare

Isabel Keane
in New York
Monday 15 December 2025 16:35 EST
Philadelphia authorities are searching for a man they say crashed into an Uber, killing a passenger, before fleeing the scene (Philadelphia Police Department )

An Uber passenger was killed after a man fleeing from police crashed his car into the rideshare in Philadelphia, officials say.

Members of the Philadelphia Sheriff’s Office were attempting to serve a warrant against Joseph Cini, 35, for alleged domestic assault early Monday morning when they say he took off in a Nissan Maxima.

As Cini drove away, he crashed into an Uber, a red Jeep Patriot. He then fled the scene on foot, investigators told NBC Philadelphia.

A 63-year-old woman who was a passenger in the Uber was pronounced dead at the scene. The Uber driver, a 51-year-old man, was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Witness Joey Johnson told NBC10 the crash “sounded like a bomb.”

Philadelphia authorities are searching for a man they say crashed into an Uber, killing a passenger, before fleeing the scene (Philadelphia Police Department)

“Seeing the parts fly all over the place and then seeing the person in there gasping for life. It was bad,” Johnson said.

The grisly fatal crash unfolded just before 7:30 a.m. Monday morning.

Video obtained by NBC10 showed the crash and Cini running away from the scene immediately after.

Details about the warrant authorities attempted to serve Cini were not immediately known.

Cini remained on the loose Monday afternoon, according to the report.

Authorities ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Philadelphia Police Crash Investigation Division at 215-685-3181. You can also submit an anonymous tip by calling or texting the Philadelphia Police tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).

