Uber has announced plan for its newest invention at airports – the taxi line!

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Uber has introduced a new, phone-free way to book an Uber – somewhat reminiscent of the days when travelers would wait in line to hail a taxi.

The rideshare giant announced Tuesday that it plans to install physical kiosks, starting with one at LaGuardia Airport in New York City, to help travelers request rides without downloading the Uber app onto their phones.

The first kiosk will make its debut at Terminal C in LaGuardia Airport, though future rollouts are being planned for “hotels, ports and international airports in the coming months,” Uber said.

Uber touts the new way of booking a ride as “perfect for international visitors arriving without a local data plan.”

“Simply walk up to the kiosk, enter your destination, then start your ride type. The kiosk prints a paper receipt with your trip details, making the experience as straightforward as possible,” Uber said while announcing the news.

open image in gallery Uber on Tuesday announced its launch of a new Uber Kiosk, which will allow customers to book rides with Uber without using their phones ( Uber )

The San Francisco-based ride-hailing company did not immediately return an inquiry from The Independent. It was not immediately clear when the first kiosk could be expected at LaGuardia, or when the additional rollout would commence.

Major events scheduled for next year, including the World Cup, are expected to bring many international travelers into the U.S., providing a “strong opportunity” for Uber to expand their business, a spokesperson for the rideshare told Bloomberg.

The company will own and maintain the kiosks to start, though the operational model may evolve, the spokesperson added.

Uber on Tuesday announced several other changes set to make holiday traveling easier, including a new Uber Shuttle at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.

The shuttle already exists at LaGuardia and John F. Kennedy International Airport, making all three major New York City-area airports accessible by Uber’s shuttle service.

open image in gallery Crowds of taxis waiting for business used to be common sights at airports like LaGuardia ( Getty Images )

Uber also announced a new update that will allow users to tip their driver from the lock screen of their phone before the trip ends, instead of waiting until after.

“With tipping now just a tap away, more riders can show appreciation in the moment – early pilots showing that this simple change has increased tips for drivers,” Uber said.

The rideshare giant announced other big changes earlier this year, including that its autonomous taxi would be launched in the San Francisco Bay Area in 2026.

The company had announced in July that it was developing a robotaxi with electric car company Lucid and self-driving technology company Nuro Inc. The vehicle will be exclusive to Uber, but based on the Lucid Gravity SUV.

While the program will first launch in the Bay Area next year, within six years, Uber says it plans to issue more than 20,000 of the autonomous taxis in multiple locations, with the vehicle being available to customers through the Uber app.