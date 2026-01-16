The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Four former Houston-area Uber drivers have been charged with trying to kidnap and sexually assault their passengers.

Cesar Martell, Barney Steve Flores, Janaka Manatunga and Abdou Mbacke are facing federal kidnapping charges. Prosecutors allege that each of the men used their Uber accounts to lure victims into their cars.

In December 2023, Mbacke picked up a 22-year-old woman who was drunk and passed out in his car. He allegedly took the incapacitated woman to a motel instead of her intended destination. The woman told investigators that when she woke up, she was naked and had been moved into a bed next to Mbacke. After regaining consciousness, she began panicking and asking him questions, but he allegedly ignored her and left the motel.

Uber terminated his account the same day that the woman reported the crime, according to company records. Investigators said on July 24, 2025, Mbacke booked a one-way flight out of the U.S. for the following day. His whereabouts are currently unknown.

Martell was involved in two incidents, according to investigators. The first, in June 2021, involved him allegedly driving a woman to an abandoned gas station where he attempted to sexually assault and strangle her. The woman managed to escape from his car.

(Clockwise from top left): Barney Flores, Cesar Martell, Janaka Manatunga and Adbou Mbacke are all former Houston-area Uber drivers who are facing federal kidnapping charges after they allegedly sexually assaulted women while working as ride-share drivers ( Houston Police Department )

In a second incident in May 2023, investigators allege that he lured another victim to reach out to him outside the Uber app for a discounted ride. This allowed him to pick the woman up without it being logged in Uber's records. He allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted the passenger.

Prior to his arrest, Martell has been on probation for two other charges including attempted aggravated sexual assault and attempted sexual assault. A third sexual assault case against him has been dismissed, according to court records.

Manatunga allegedly assaulted a woman in April 2025 after he picked her up for a ride and drove her to a parking garage. The court documents allege that he locked the woman in his car and attempted to sexually assault her. Uber terminated its contract with the driver after the victim reported the crime.

Flores was charged over a May 2025 incident in which he allegedly confined a passenger in his car and tried to sexually assault her in the vehicle. He then allegedly continued driving. At some point the victim managed to escape the vehicle and reported the incident to the police. Uber terminated Flores' contract on the same day the incident was reported.

Federal officials said that three of the four former drivers have been taken into custody. Mbacke is still on the run.

Officials said the hunt for Mbacke is still active and ongoing.

Uber issued a statement in the wake of the announcements.

"When we became aware of these allegations, we immediately banned the drivers involved and removed their access to the app," the company said. "We have a dedicated global team, including former law enforcement professionals, available 24/7 to assist with active investigations. They’ve been working with federal prosecutors and will continue to do so."

It added that "safety is fundamental to our work" and promising to "continue to invest in innovative safety features, support law enforcement, and take swift action whenever serious allegations are reported."