Tupac murder suspect arrested and named as Duane Davis - live updates
Nevada man Duane Davis has been indicted for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.
Las Vegas police arrested the 60-year-old on Friday morning.
Mr Davis, 60, was the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of the legendary hip-hop star, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo.
The rapper’s stepbrother Mopreme Shakur told CNN this moment is “bittersweet.”
“We have been through decades of pain. They have known about this guy, who been running his mouth, for years,” he said.
“So why now?” he added. “For us, this is not over. We want to know why, and if there were any accomplices.”
In July, the Vegas police raided a home connected to the man in the nearby city of Henderson as part of their ongoing investigation.
Shakur was shot in a drive-by shooting in Vegas on 7 September, 1996.
Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, was indicted on charges of murder and the use of a deadly weapon in the fatal drive-by shooting which has gone unsolved for almost three decades, according to authorities.
A Nevada grand jury indicted Mr Davis in the killing, prosecutors announced in court hours after he was arrested. Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo told the court that a grand jury had been seated in the case for “several months.”
Mr DiGiacomo went on to describe Mr Davis as the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Shakur.
Las Vegas police arrested the suspect as he walked near his home in the city on Friday morning.
Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting close to the Las Vegas strip on 7 September 1996
Las Vegas Police has announced a suspect has been charged for the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.
“For 27 years the family of Tupac Shakur has been waiting for justice,” Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill said at a press conference on Friday (28 September). “We are here today to announce the arrest of 60-year-old Duane Davis AKA ‘Keffe D’ for the murder of Tupac Shakur.”
Davis has long been known to investigators and has himself admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the car from which Shakur was shot.
A Nevada grand jury indicted Davis on one count of murder with a deadly weapon.
It was the most famous cold case in rap history. Then the Vegas PD solved it.
Twenty seven years after Tupac Shakur was gunned down in a drive-by shooting on the Las Vegas strip, an alleged gang leader was arrested on 29 September and charged with the hip-hop icon’s murder.
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Duane “Keffe D” Davis was the leader of a plot by the Southside Compton Crips gang to kill Tupac, after the rapper and his entourage fought a member of the gang following a Mike Tyson fight on 7 September, 1996.
“Duane Davis was the shot-caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime,” homicide lieutenant Jason Johansson said during a press conference after the arrest. “He orchestrated the plan that was carried out.”
Police said Mr Davis, who has not yet entered a plea, and three others pulled alongside Tupac in a white Cadillac later on 7 September. Someone inside the car opened fire on the BMW where the rapper was sitting.
How Las Vegas police caught Tupac’s alleged murderer after three decades
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says it had raided a property in Henderson, writes Bevan Hurley
How is Tupac’s family reacting to arrest of suspect?
The family of Tupac Shakur are “pleased” that a man has been charged with his murder following his 1996 drive-by shooting, Las Vegas district attorney Steve Wolfson said on Friday.
“The family has reached out to my office, I imagine also to (police), we’ve been in communication with them,” he said.
“We understand that they are welcoming this news, they are pleased with this news and they are certainly aware of the return of this indictment.”
Shakur was 25 when he was gunned down in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip on the night of September 7 1996.
Police had warning signs Duane Davis was involved in Tupac killing
He is a former Southside Compton Crips gang member and one of the last people ever to see rapper Tupac Shakur alive.
Now Duane “Keffe D” Davis has been arrested and charged with murder with use of a deadly weapon in the 1996 killing of the renowned rapper on the Las Vegas strip.
Mr Davis was arrested by police near his home on the outskirts of Las Vegas on Friday 29 September, hours after a grand jury returned an indictment against him.
Prosecutors then appeared in court where they described him as the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Shakur.
Graeme Massie reports on how the Vegas PD made a massive break in the Tupac case. by arresting Duane Davis.
Watch: One of the many times Duane Davis confessed to being involved in Tupac killing
Long before police arrested Duane Davis for the murder of Tupac Shakur, he confessed to his deep involvement in the 1996 slaying.
Mr Davis told a Netflix documentary he knew the individual who shot Tupac because he was sitting in the car with the gunman.
The gang leader said he wouldn’t directly name the shooter, though.
“Going to keep it for the code of the streets,” Mr Davis told the cameras. “It just came from the backseat, bro.”
Elsewhere, Mr Davis has described sliding a gun into the backseat of the car before they encountered Tupac.
Duane Davis confessed multiple times in media interviews that he was in the car used to carry out a drive-by shooting against Tupac in 1996.
For instance, he spoke at length with VladTV about the night of the shooting.
Watch his full remarks below.
Many wonder, why did it take so long to arrest Duane Davis after he confessed?
Many in the hip-hop community are questioning why it took so long for Las Vegas police to arrest Duane “Keffe D” Davis, a Nevada man who has confessed publicly for years to have been involved in the 1996 attack that killed rapper Tupac Shakur.
After Mr. Davis’s arrest was announced on Friday, many on social media argued he could’ve been brought in sooner.
“Only took a decade of video interview confessions to make this happen,” hip-hop writer Andrew Barber wrote on X. “RIP Tupac.”
In both the 2018 Netflix documentary Unsolved: The Tupac and Biggie Murders and in his book Compton Street Legend which he published in 2019, Keffe D claimed that his nephew Orlando Anderson fatally shot Tupac – and that he was in the car with him when he opened fire.
“Tupac made an erratic move and began to reach down beneath his seat,” he writes in the book.
“It was the first and only time in my life that I could relate to the police command, ‘Keep your hands where I can see them.’ Instead, Pac pulled out a strap, and that’s when the fireworks started.
“One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back.”
In the memoir, Mr Davis says that he was in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac and had slipped the Glock pistol into the back seat where his nephew sat.
If Duane Davis didn’t shoot Tupac, why is he being charged with murder?
Even though Duane Davis has been charged with murder in the 1996 killing of rapper Tupac Shakur, police aren’t necessarily saying the Nevada man was the one who pulled the trigger.
Instead, officers have described Mr Davis, who was a gang leader in California, as being the “shot-caller” behind the plot that killed Shakur.
Clark County District Attorney Steve Wilson explained during a press conference on Friday that the situation was akin to charging the getaway driver for their role in a bank robbery, even if the driver never set foot in the building being robbed.
What’s next in the Tupac murder investigation?
As far as the Las Vegas police department is concerned, Duane Davis is the only remaining suspect in the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.
“In this case, the only living suspect related to this investigation is Duane Davis,” Las Vegas homicide lieutenant Jason Johansson said at a press on Friday. “All other 3 suspects are deceased.”