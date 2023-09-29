Tupac murder suspect arrested and named as Duane Davis - live updates

✕ Close Police search home over Tupac Shakur's unsolved murder

Nevada man Duane Davis has been indicted for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.

Las Vegas police arrested the 60-year-old on Friday morning.

Mr Davis, 60, was the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of the legendary hip-hop star, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo.

In July, the Vegas police raided a home connected to the man in the nearby city of Henderson as part of their ongoing investigation.

Shakur was shot in a drive-by shooting in Vegas on 7 September, 1996, and died nearly a week later in a hospital at age 25.

The rapper’s death has gone unsolved for decades with no arrests, and has been subject to numerous conspiracy theories.