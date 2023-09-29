Tupac murder suspect arrested and named as Duane Davis - live updates
Las Vegas police arrest man tied to 1996 drive-by shooting of hip-hop star, after decades without a suspect
Nevada man Duane Davis has been indicted for the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur.
Las Vegas police arrested the 60-year-old on Friday morning.
Mr Davis, 60, was the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of the legendary hip-hop star, according to Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo.
In July, the Vegas police raided a home connected to the man in the nearby city of Henderson as part of their ongoing investigation.
Shakur was shot in a drive-by shooting in Vegas on 7 September, 1996, and died nearly a week later in a hospital at age 25.
The rapper’s death has gone unsolved for decades with no arrests, and has been subject to numerous conspiracy theories.
Duane Davis, who was arrested and indicted on Friday for the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996, has previously admitted to being there the moment the famed rapper was killed.
“When we pulled up, I was in the front seat,” he said of the drive-by shooting in an interview for the American crime documentary Unsolved: the Tupac and Biggie Murders, though he declined to name the shooter at the time.
“Going to keep it for the code of the streets,” he said. “It just came from the backseat.”
Previously, Mr Davis has claimed fellow gang member Orlando Anderon, who has since died in an unrelated gang shooting, was the one who pulled the trigger.
A suspect has finally been arrested and charged with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.
Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, was indicted on charges of murder and the use of a deadly weapon in the fatal drive-by shooting which has gone unsolved for almost three decades, according to authorities.
A Nevada grand jury indicted Mr Davis in the killing, prosecutors announced in court hours after he was arrested. Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo told the court that a grand jury had been seated in the case for “several months.”
Mr DiGiacomo went on to describe Mr Davis as the “on-ground, on-site commander” who “ordered the death” of Shakur.
Graeme Massie reports.
Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting close to the Las Vegas strip on 7 September 1996
Officials name suspect in Tupac murder: Duane Davis
Prosecutors on Friday named Duane “Keffe D” Davis of Nevada in a murder indictment for the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.
Mr Davis, who has previously admitted to being in the car from which Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting, was arrested on Friday morning near his home.
He has been denied bail.
Prior to the still-unnamed suspect’s arrest on Friday in the Tupac case, body camera footage from July captures the moment a Las Vegas SWAT team raided a home in connection with the unsolved murder.
ABC News obtained 13 hours of footage from the 17 July nighttime raid on the home of Duane Keith Davis, 60, who has said he witnessed Shakur’s killing in a 1996 drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip.
The video shows several armoured vehicles move into Henderson, a suburb 15 miles (24kms) southwest of Las Vegas.
As armed Las Vegas Metropolitan police department officers surround the property, an officer calls over a loud hailer that they have a search warrant and for the occupants to “come out with your hands up and your hands empty”.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Have police named a suspect in their recent Tupac-related arrest?
Las Vegas police haven’t officially named the individual who they arrested on Friday in connection with the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur.
The records department of the Las Vegas jail system also told The Independent’s Rachel Sharp that a man named in media reports as the suspect hasn’t officially been booked into the system.
Until we get official law enforcement confirmation, we will not be publishing the reported suspect’s name.
The most bizarre conspiracy theories surrounding Tupac Shakur’s murder
Tupac Shakur, one of gangsta rap’s greatest icons, was mortally wounded in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on the night of 7 September 1996.
The black BMW 750 sedan he was riding in with Death Row Records boss Suge Knight was suddenly fired upon from a rented white Cadillac that had pulled up longside the vehicle, as it idled at traffic lights at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane.
Tupac, 25, had failed to notice the danger as he flirted playfully with a carload of female fans on the passenger side of his car.
He was hit four times as the mystery gunman fired 14 shots from a Glock semi-automatic pistol, with one bullet tearing through his right lung.
Here are some of the many theories about who was responsible for the killing, as collected by Joe Sommerlad.
What evidence have police seized in Tupac investigation?
The arrest Friday of a man allegedly connected to the 1996 death of Tupac Shakur isn’t the only recent development in the long-running cold case.
Back in July, Vegas police searched a home in Henderson, Nevada, seizing magazine articles on Tupac, computers, hard drives, and pictures from the 1990s.
The search took place at the Nevada home of Duane Keith Davis – a member of the Southside Compton Crips gang known as Keefe D, Keefy D or Keffe D.
All told, five computers, tablets and an iPhone were taken from his home.
Las Vegas police arrest suspect for 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, says report
A suspect has finally been arrested for the 1996 murder of rapper Tupac Shakur, according to a report.
Sources told The Associated Press on Friday that a man had been taken into custody on suspicion of the deadly drive-by shooting which has gone unsolved for almost three decades.
The arrest comes just two months after the Nevada home of Duane Keith Davis – a member of the Southside Compton Crips gang known as Keefe D, Keefy D or Keffe D – was raided by Las Vegas police and a string of evidence seized in connection to the cold case.
Keffe D, who is the uncle of the late prime suspect in the case Orlando Anderson, has claimed on multiple occasions that he witnessed the rapper’s murder.
Rachel Sharp has the details.
What we know about the arrest in the Tupac Shakur case
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday arrested a man tied to the mysterious death of rapper Tupac Shakur, who was shot and killed in a 1996 drive-by attack in the city.
Law enforcement sources told the AP the man had long been known to law enforcement, and spoke openly of being in the car with Shakur’s killer.
The arrest may be tied to a July search the LVMPD conducted on a house outside of Vegas.
Here’s Bevan Hurley’s report to get up to speed.
After years, a break in the case of Tupac Shakur’s death
Las Vegas police on Friday reportedly arrested a man in connection with the 1996 shooting death of rapper Tupac Shakur.
The case has remained unsolved for decades.
We’ll be covering all the developments in the story, so stay tuned with The Independent.