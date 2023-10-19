Tupac Shakur murder suspect Duane Davis faces court - live

✕ Close Man charged with the murder of Tupac Shakur in 1996

The man accused of fatally shooting rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996 is set to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on Thursday for his arraignment.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested at the end of September outside of his home and charged with murder.

For years, Mr Davis had publicly stated he was at the scene of the crime in 1996. He said he was in the front seat of the white Cadillac that pulled up alongside Shakur and fired gunshots.

Shakur was shot four times and eventually died from his injuries at just 25 years old.

Investigators had known about Mr Davis from early on, and he was eventually described as being the ringleader

Mr Davis, 60, was supposed to be arraigned in early October but the judge postponed it because he was unable to obtain a lawyer for his first one.

Now, Mr Davis is being represented by the well-known attorney Ross Goodman who has represented mobsters, athletes and other famous clients according to The Associated Press.