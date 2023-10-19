Tupac Shakur murder suspect Duane Davis faces court - live
The man accused of fatally shooting rapper Tupac Shakur in 1996 is set to appear in a Las Vegas courtroom on Thursday for his arraignment.
Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested at the end of September outside of his home and charged with murder.
For years, Mr Davis had publicly stated he was at the scene of the crime in 1996. He said he was in the front seat of the white Cadillac that pulled up alongside Shakur and fired gunshots.
Shakur was shot four times and eventually died from his injuries at just 25 years old.
Investigators had known about Mr Davis from early on, and he was eventually described as being the ringleader
Mr Davis, 60, was supposed to be arraigned in early October but the judge postponed it because he was unable to obtain a lawyer for his first one.
Now, Mr Davis is being represented by the well-known attorney Ross Goodman who has represented mobsters, athletes and other famous clients according to The Associated Press.
Duane “Keefe D” Davis is expected to appear in Las Vegas court at 9am PT / 12pm ET for his arraignment on murder charges.
Who is Duane ‘Keefe D’ Davis?
Duane “Keffe D” Davis is a former Southside Compton Crips gang member and one of the last people ever to see rapper Tupac Shakur alive.
In his book, Mr Davis wrote that he spoke for the first time with federal and local authorities in 2010 about the killing.
In both the 2018 Netflix documentary Unsolved: The Tupac and Biggie Murders and in his book Compton Street Legend which he published in 2019, Keffe D claimed that his nephew Orlando Anderson fatally shot Tupac – and that he was in the car with him when he opened fire.
“Tupac made an erratic move and began to reach down beneath his seat,” he writes in the book.
“It was the first and only time in my life that I could relate to the police command, ‘Keep your hands where I can see them.’ Instead, Pac pulled out a strap, and that’s when the fireworks started.”
Mr Davis says that he was in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac and had slipped the Glock pistol into the back seat where his nephew sat.
He wrote that he was facing life in prison on drugs charges and agreed to speak to investigators about the Tupac murder and the killing six months later of rapper Biggie Smalls, also known as the Notorious B.I.G.
He was arrested and charged with murder with the use of a deadly weapon in the 1996 killing of the renowned rapper on the Las Vegas strip on Friday 29 September, hours after a grand jury returned an indictment against him.
Mr Davis, who Rolling Stone says spent 15 years in prison for his role running a “multi-million-dollar nationwide drug empire” as part of the Southside Compton Crips, says he is not worried about charges over the Tupac Shakur killing.
“They want to put me in jail for life? That’s just something I got to do,” Mr Davis said in a March 2023 interview with DJ Vlad.
Duane “Keefe D” is being held without bond
Duane “Keefe D” Davis is currently being held in Clark County Detention Center without bail.
Mr Davis, 60, was initially arrested on 29 September on murder charges related to the death of prolific 90s rapper Tupac Shakur. Since then, he has been held in jail.
Mr Davis will appear before Judge Tierra Jones at 9am PT for his arraignment.
Who is Ross Goodman, the attorney representing Duane Davis
Attorney Ross Goodman told The Associated Press Wednesday he’ll appear in Duane “Keffe D” Davis‘ defense against accusations that Davis orchestrated the drive-by killing of the rap music icon. Davis won’t immediately enter a plea, Goodman said, he’ll seek another two weeks to confirm that he’ll be hired for Davis’ case.
Goodman is a son of former Las Vegas Mayor Oscar Goodman and current Mayor Carolyn Goodman. As a lawyer for more than two decades, he has handled a range of high-profile cases including a plea deal in August with which former Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Damon Arnette resolved a felony gun charge by pleading guilty to two misdemeanors.
His father, Oscar Goodman, is a lawyer who represented mob figures including the ill-fated Anthony “Tony the Ant” Spilotro before serving three terms as mayor. He was famous for making public appearances with a martini in hand and a showgirl on each arm.
Arraignment expected to occur at 9am PT
Duane “Keefe D” Davis is expected to be arraigned today at 9am PT / 12pm ET in Clark County, Nevada.
This is the second time Mr Davis will face a potential arraignment. The first time his arraignment was postponed because he appeared without a lawyer.
Now Mr Davis will be represented by well-known attorney Ross Goodman.
