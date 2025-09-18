Woman claiming to be Trump’s wife arrested after showing up to Mar-a-Lago looking for him

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A woman has been arrested in Florida after turning up at Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence claiming to be the president’s wife.

The woman, later identified as Christy Renee Kimbrell, was taken into custody and charged with a single misdemeanor trespassing charge following the incident on Tuesday, September 16.

Officers from the Palm Beach Police Department responded just after noon following reports of an “unwanted guest” attempting to drop off a letter for the president, according to an arrest report obtained by the Palm Beach Post.

Kimbrel, 49, reportedly told U.S. Secret Service agents that she was the president’s wife, identifying herself as “Christy Renee Trump,” and had demanded to see him.

The president was not at home, having traveled to the UK for a state visit with his actual wife, Melania Trump.

The Post reported that officers recognized Kimbrell from previous attempts to breach the residence. Court records appear to indicate that Kimbrell is homeless.

President Donald Trump has made at least a dozen weekend trips to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida since taking office in January ( Getty Images )

A probable cause affidavit noted she had been issued a written trespass warning in May after repeatedly calling Mar-a-Lago security and police, demanding entry.

Shortly after, she pulled up to the Palm Beach Bath & Tennis Club in an Uber rideshare and told security that the president had told her to “come back home.”

Following her arrest on Tuesday, a Secret Service spokesperson said that the agency was in close coordination with the Palm Beach Police.

"While the incident had no impact on our protective operations, we take these matters extremely seriously," the spokesperson told The Post.

"This arrest is being handled at the local level and we remain grateful to the Town of Palm Beach Police Department for their quick response and partnership."

The Independent has reached out to Palm Beach Police for further information or updates on Kimbrell’s arrest.

Kimbrell made her first appearance before a Palm Beach County judge on Wednesday, where she was ordered to have no contact with the president, the Mar-a-Lago estate or Trump International Golf Club.

In addition, the judge ordered that Kimbrell set an appointment for a mental health evaluation within 30 days, and forbade her from having alcohol, illegal drugs or drugs not prescribed to her, according to The Post.