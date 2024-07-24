Support truly

An elderly Donald Trump supporter was run over by an all-terrain vehicle in Hancock, Michigan, while putting up a campaign sign in his front yard in what police say was a politically motivated incident.

The 22-year-old suspect was later found dead by police from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to a statement by Houghton County Sheriff’s Office.

Hancock police responded to three incidents on Sunday that all appeared to be politically motivated. In two, the suspect vandalized vehicles by smashing car windows and slashing tiers, and the third was a hit-and-run.

At 5.45pm, officers responded to reports of the suspect allegedly intentionally driving an ATV over an 80-year-old man putting up Donald Trump signs in his front yard. The elderly man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect reportedly ripped up the signs by speeding past on his ATV. When the victim tried to put the signs back, the suspect ran him over.

“We’re not sure what could happen – could he die from these injuries? Possible,” Hancock police Chief Tami Sleeman told TV6 on Monday.

In all three cases, victims displayed political yard signs for former president Donald Trump and law enforcement appreciation flags and stickers.

On Monday, the Hancock police were contacted by a man who said he wanted to "confess a crime involving an ATV driver within the last 24 hours." The man asked police to “send someone to pick me up”.

Hancock police and deputies with the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the home to find the man dead in an apparent suicide.

Deputies searched and retrieved electronic devices, the ATV used in the incident and the clothing the suspect wore during the incident.