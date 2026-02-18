The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Jaw-dropping video shows a pickup truck crashing into an Oregon home in the middle of the night after launching about 100 feet through the air.

Video from a neighbor's house camera captured the moment the truck demolished part of the home in Tigard, near Portland. A loud boom can be heard as the front porch lights went out.

The crash happened in the early morning hours last Friday, according to the Tigard Police Department. The driver, 33-year-old Jacob Hankins, “hit a dirt mound on the side of the road and launched roughly 100 feet into the air and over a 3-foot brick wall before crashing into the side of the house,” the department said in a news release.

Witnesses said Hankins had been driving recklessly and speeding before the crash, according to authorities.

open image in gallery A pickup truck crashed into an Oregon home in the middle of the night after launching about 100 feet through the air ( Tigard Police Department )

"I didn’t expect a flying truck," David Brudnok, who lives in the home with his wife and three young children, told local outlet KGW. "I just heard this, boom! And the house shakes.”

Brudnok and his family were upstairs when the truck crashed into their first-floor bathroom, the outlet reported. They were unharmed, according to authorities.

“I get down the stairs, and I realize the whole front of my house is completely just gone,” Brudnok said. “I thank God that everyone was upstairs when it happened.”

The Tigard Police Department said that Hankins was initially unconscious when officers arrived at the home.

open image in gallery Jacob Hankins, 33, was charged with reckless driving and recklessly endangering after police say he crashed his truck into the home in Tigard, near Portland, last Friday ( Tigard Police Department )

Hankins and his passenger were trapped inside the truck and firefighters had to get them out. The two were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police shared photos of the “significant damage” to the family’s home, showing the truck inside a room of the house with just one wall partially remaining. The ceiling had come down and debris filled the bed of the truck.

Hankins has been charged with reckless driving and recklessly endangering. Information on his legal representation was not immediately clear.

“We’re thankful no one was seriously hurt,” the Tigard Police Department said.