Massive pileup on popular US highway kills at least 4

Colorado State Patrol reported that heavy winds had kicked up dirt, leading to ‘low to no visibility’ for motorists
  • Four people have died following a multi-vehicle pileup involving over 30 vehicles, including six semitrailers, on Interstate 25 south of Pueblo, Colorado.
  • The incident occurred on Tuesday around 10 am local time, caused by extreme “brown out” conditions due to heavy winds and blowing dirt, which severely reduced visibility.
  • Twenty-nine individuals were transported to the hospital following the collision, though the full extent of their injuries remains unknown.
  • Colorado State Patrol confirmed that the lack of visibility will be a significant factor in the ongoing investigation into the precise cause of the crash.
  • The powerful winds affecting eastern Colorado on Tuesday also heightened the risk of wildfires and led to flight delays at Denver's airport.
In full

