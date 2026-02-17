Massive pileup on popular US highway kills at least 4
- Four people have died following a multi-vehicle pileup involving over 30 vehicles, including six semitrailers, on Interstate 25 south of Pueblo, Colorado.
- The incident occurred on Tuesday around 10 am local time, caused by extreme “brown out” conditions due to heavy winds and blowing dirt, which severely reduced visibility.
- Twenty-nine individuals were transported to the hospital following the collision, though the full extent of their injuries remains unknown.
- Colorado State Patrol confirmed that the lack of visibility will be a significant factor in the ongoing investigation into the precise cause of the crash.
- The powerful winds affecting eastern Colorado on Tuesday also heightened the risk of wildfires and led to flight delays at Denver's airport.
