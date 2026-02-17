Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

At least 4 dead in pileup during ‘brown out’ conditions on Colorado highway

Colorado State Patrol reported that heavy winds had kicked up dirt, leading to ‘low to no visibility’ for motorists

Entire street swallowed up by gigantic sinkhole in China

Four people have died following an intense pileup involving over 30 vehicles, including six semitrailers, on a Colorado interstate.

The incident occurred on Tuesday after extreme "brown out" conditions, caused by blowing dirt, severely reduced visibility.

The multi-vehicle collision took place on Interstate 25, south of Pueblo, around 10 am local time.

Colorado State Patrol reported that heavy winds had kicked up dirt, leading to "low to no visibility" for motorists. Twenty-nine individuals were transported to the hospital, though the full extent of their injuries remains unknown.

Trooper Sherri Mendez, a patrol spokesperson, confirmed that the lack of visibility will be a significant factor in the ongoing investigation into the crash. She added that other potential elements may also be considered as authorities work to determine the precise cause.

The eastern half of Colorado was simultaneously experiencing powerful winds on Tuesday, which, combined with warm weather and very dry conditions, have also heightened the risk of wildfires across the region. The conditions also led to flight delays at Denver's airport. Conversely, the western part of the state was receiving much-needed snowfall in its mountain areas.

