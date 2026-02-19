Suspect recently released from prison for attempted murder now accused of killing his neighbor
Bryan J. Laas, 60, previously served time for trying to kill his sister with a hammer
An Ohio man who was released from prison less than two years ago after serving time for attempting to kill his sister with a hammer is now accused of beating his neighbor to death, authorities said.
Bryan J. Laas, 60, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of 63-year-old Julie Miller, who lived in the same apartment complex in the 2000 block of Arlington Avenue.
Toledo police responded to the complex on February 16, where they found Miller dead in her apartment. Her death was ruled a homicide the following day, and Laas was arrested.
In an interview with police, Laas admitted that he went into Miller’s apartment and struck her in the head multiple times, killing her, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Toledo Blade.
A motive for the attack has not been released.
The killing comes about a year and a half after Laas was released on parole in October 2024 for the attempted murder of his sister. Perrysburg Township police said he had attacked his sister with a hammer.
According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction, Laas served approximately six and a half years in prison after being convicted in 2018.
Laas now faces charges of murder and felonious assault in Miller’s death. He appeared in court on February 18, where a judge set his bond at $3 million.
He is currently behind bars at the Lucas County Jail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 25.
