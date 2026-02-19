The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An Ohio man who was released from prison less than two years ago after serving time for attempting to kill his sister with a hammer is now accused of beating his neighbor to death, authorities said.

Bryan J. Laas, 60, was arrested this week in connection with the murder of 63-year-old Julie Miller, who lived in the same apartment complex in the 2000 block of Arlington Avenue.

Toledo police responded to the complex on February 16, where they found Miller dead in her apartment. Her death was ruled a homicide the following day, and Laas was arrested.

In an interview with police, Laas admitted that he went into Miller’s apartment and struck her in the head multiple times, killing her, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Toledo Blade.

A motive for the attack has not been released.

open image in gallery Bryan J. Laas, 60, of Toledo, is accused of killing his 63-year-old neighbor Julie Miller ( Lucas County Jail )

The killing comes about a year and a half after Laas was released on parole in October 2024 for the attempted murder of his sister. Perrysburg Township police said he had attacked his sister with a hammer.

According to the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction, Laas served approximately six and a half years in prison after being convicted in 2018.

Laas now faces charges of murder and felonious assault in Miller’s death. He appeared in court on February 18, where a judge set his bond at $3 million.

He is currently behind bars at the Lucas County Jail and is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on February 25.