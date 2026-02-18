The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A decomposing human leg found in the California desert in December has been identified as belonging to a missing 17-year-old girl – and authorities say the grim discovery has led to an arrest.

Abraham Feinbloom, 51, was taken into custody Friday after investigators confirmed the remains belonged to T’Neya Tovar, a Riverside County teen who vanished more than two months earlier, according to the Imperial County Sheriff's Office.

Tovar was reported missing on December 1, 2025, from her home in Hemet, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children. Detectives said she had traveled more than 70 miles to the Thermal area that day, reportedly to meet an unknown man, KTLA reported.

Her mother, Charro Tovar, said the teen normally shared her location with family and friends, but communication abruptly stopped the day she disappeared.

On December 21, authorities discovered a leg in the Vista Delmar area that “showed signs of decomposition,” according to a previous sheriff’s office release. DNA testing confirmed the remains belonged to Tovar.

open image in gallery Abraham Feinbloom, 51, was arrested on suspicion of murder and resisting a peace officer in connection with the death of 17-year-old T'Neya Tovar, who vanished in December ( FBI - Los Angeles )

“The mother’s DNA swab was compared to that of the found remains through a rapid DNA analysis comparison and a positive match was made, identifying the found remains as the missing female juvenile reported out of Riverside County, California,” the release states.

On February 13, deputies working alongside the FBI in Los Angeles served a search warrant at Feinbloom’s home in the 2800 block of Harlequin Court in Salton City.

When they arrived, Feinbloom was seen jumping a fence “in what appeared to be an attempt to evade law enforcement,” according to the release.

open image in gallery T'Neya Tovar was reported missing on December 1, 2025, from her home in Hemet, California ( NCMEC )

open image in gallery Tovar's mother, Charro Tovar, said the teen normally shared her location with family and friends, but communication abruptly stopped the day she disappeared in December ( NCMEC )

But Feinbloom was quickly apprehended and turned over to FBI agents for questioning while investigators processed the home for evidence.

Feinbloom faces charges of suspicion of murder and resisting a peace officer.

News Channel 3 reported that court records show Feinbloom previously faced felony kidnapping charges in Imperial County. Those charges were dismissed in January 2019 following a preliminary hearing.

Feinbloom is currently being held without bail in the Imperial County Jail.