Officials in Los Angeles are pleading for the public’s help in identifying a toddler who was found in a car in the Highland Park section of the city on Sunday.

The child, believed to be 2 years old, was alongside a dog when police discovered him.

According to the LAPD, officers were called to the scene when a person reported that someone was attempting to steal their car. The would-be thief absconded before the police arrived, leaving the car.

“The victim then observed that an approximately 2-year-old child and a dog were left behind in the victim's vehicle,” a press release read. A sweep of the surrounding area was unsuccessful in locating the theft suspect.

open image in gallery A toddler was found after an attempted carjacking as police try to identify him ( Los Angeles Police Department )

Officials have said the dog appears to be familiar with the child and is now in the care of Los Angeles County Animal Services.

“Efforts to identify the child through all available means have been unsuccessful, and no custodial parent or family member has contacted the police to locate the child,” the statement added.

Speaking to ABC Los Angeles, Lt. Kevin Austin said that the child has not been able to communicate his name to officers.

“Our biggest interest right now is finding his family, finding out anything about him that we need to know, including dietary needs, medical history,” Austin said.

We'd like to get him home with family or relatives for the new year,” he added.

“The child is male, with a medium complexion and curly brown hair, and was wearing a light gray quarter-zip sweater,” the police have said.

Anyone who knows the boy or who has additional information was asked to contact LAPD investigators at (323) 561-3211 or the DCFS Hotline at (800) 540-4000.

open image in gallery A dog was found with the toddler after the attempted carjacking ( LAPD )

