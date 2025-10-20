Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Newborn baby abandoned on subway stairs in NYC’s Penn Station during morning rush hour

The infant was discovered during rush hour in the Midtown Manhattan station

Mike Bedigan
Monday 20 October 2025 15:33 EDT
Police have launched an investigation after a newborn baby girl was found at a bustling New York City subway station during the morning rush hour.

The infant was discovered around 9.30 a.m. on stairs leading to the southbound 1, 2 and 3 trains at 34th Street-Penn Station, near Madison Square Garden, authorities said.

A report in the New York Post said the baby still had her umbilical cord attached when authorities found her.

New York City Transit President Demetrius Crichlow referred to the incident as “the Miracle on 34th Street,” telling reporters that the baby had been taken to hospital and was in a “stable condition.”

When authorities the little girl was described as “alert and awake.”

Police have launched an investigation after a newborn baby girl was found at a bustling New York City subway station during morning rush hour. The infant was discovered around 9.30 a.m. on stairs leading to the southbound 1, 2 and 3 trains at 34th Street-Penn Station, near Madison Square Garden, authorities said (Getty Images)

No arrests have been made, and police are still looking at surveillance footage to find out more about who may have left the child at the station.

“The FDNY and police department responded, they found a baby that was unattended," Crichlow added.

"The baby was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition, we don't have any other additional information on top of that, but just grateful for the work of the NYPD for responding and caring for the baby."

No delays in service at the station were reported around the time of the incident, according to NBC New York.

The Independent has contacted the New York Police Department for further updates about the child’s condition and the ongoing investigation.

