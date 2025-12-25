The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A TikTok influencer who hit a pedestrian as she livestreamed herself driving has been arrested, according to authorities.

Tynesha McCarty-Wroten, a 43-year-old woman from Zion, Illinois, who goes by Tea_Tyme_3 on TikTok, faces charges of reckless homicide and aggravated use of a communication device causing death, following the deadly crash.

On the evening of November 3, Darren Lucas, a 59-year-old grocery store worker from Beach Park, was going to walk home after his shift, but as he tried to cross the street, he was hit by a car, NBC 5 Chicago reported, citing police. Lucas later died from his injuries, officials say.

McCarty-Wroten, identified by police as the suspected driver of the Ford Edge that hit Lucas, told authorities she believed she had a green light, according to the cops. But surveillance video appeared to show the TikToker driving through a red light, according to NBC 5 Chicago.

open image in gallery TikToker Tynesha McCarty-Wroten (pictured), a 43-year-old woman from Zion, Illinois, fatally hit Darren Lucas, a 59-year-old from Beach Park, as she livestreamed herself driving, cops say ( Zion Police Department )

Police said Wednesday afternoon that they had received “numerous” reports of a TikTok video “that allegedly showed Ms. McCarty-Wroten livestreaming herself driving at the time of the crash.”

"The video was preserved and verified through extensive investigation, including the execution of multiple search warrants and analysis of electronic data,” the cops said.

On Thursday, the Tea_Tyme_3 account could not be located on TikTok.

McCarty-Wroten was taken to the Lake County Jail, according to media reports. Information about McCarty-Wroten’s legal representation was not immediately clear.

A GoFundMe page to help support Lucas’ widow was created by his son-in-law Chris King and has raised more than $3,000 so far.

“He leaves behind a wife without her everything,” King wrote on the fundraising website. “I know he would really want his everything to not have to worry so much about the future, especially without him by her side.”

open image in gallery Nearly 3,300 people were killed by distracted driving incidents in 2023, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration ( Mario Tama/Getty Images )

King told the Lake and McHenry County Scanner following McCarty-Wroten’s arrest, “Our grieving will last forever, but seeing justice starting to happen helps.”

The son-in-law said Lucas worked at Torres Fresh Market, which used to be a Piggly Wiggly, located across the street from where he was fatally struck.

“I personally just lost a great friend, while so many lost much more, hope…hope that if this guy can make people happy, no matter their background or affiliation, at his own expense at times. But we loved him for who he was, and the light that he shone on our lives,” King said.

Nearly 3,300 people were killed by distracted driving incidents in 2023, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Cellphone usage is a particularly dangerous form of distracted driving. The administration said sending or reading text messages takes your eyes off the road for 5 seconds, which when driving 55 mph is like driving the length of a football field with your eyes shut.