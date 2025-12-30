The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

New dashcam video footage is believed to show missing Texas teen Camila Mendoza Olmos on the day of her disappearance walking along a road just blocks from her home, according to authorities.

The grainy clip, recorded by a passing driver on Wildhorse Parkway in Bexar County, and released by officials on Monday, shows a person whose clothing matches what Camila was wearing when she left her home shortly before 7 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

Investigators said that the footage is the last confirmed sighting of the missing teen.

“If this is indeed her, we’ve got what we believe to be a good direction of flight,” Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a news conference. “We’re sharing that information, that video, with you all in hopes that somebody may have collected similar video up to this point.”

Camila left her home in the 11000 block of Caspian Spring on foot on the morning of December 24, according to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office. She was last seen wearing baby blue pajama shorts, a black hoodie and white shoes.

open image in gallery New dashcam video footage is believed to show missing Texas teen Camila Mendoza Olmos on the night of her disappearance just blocks from her home ( Bexar County Sheriff's Office )

Surveillance footage from earlier that morning shows Camila rummaging through her car outside her home before walking away.

Her vehicle was left behind, and investigators believe she carried only her car keys and possibly her driver’s license. Her cellphone, which was turned off, was later found in her bedroom, according to her family.

Salazar said the circumstances of her disappearance raised immediate concern.

“The fact that she left belongings at home before disappearing was ‘highly unusual,’” Salazar said. “That’s why we’re working basically around the clock on this case.”

Salazar said investigators have “indications of suicidal ideations from this young lady in the past,” as well as “some depression issues.” But he cautioned against drawing any conclusions.

“What young person doesn’t have bouts of depression at a certain point? We can’t necessarily afford to just say: ’Oh, well, that must be what it is,’” Salazar said.

“We’ve got to consider all possibilities, from disappearing willfully, to the possibility of self-harm, to somebody may have taken her,” he added.

open image in gallery The grainy clip, recorded by a passing driver on Wildhorse Parkway, shows a person whose clothing matches what Camila was wearing ( Bexar County Sheriff's Office )

open image in gallery Investigators say the footage is the last confirmed sighting of the missing teen ( Bexar County Sheriff's Office )

Detectives have not ruled out kidnapping or human trafficking, Salazar said.

“We definitely don’t want to miss anything,” he told ABC News. “The ground search is somewhat limited to a couple of square miles. We’re also not ruling out that this case may take us outside the borders of the continental United States.”

Salazar also confirmed Camila was not detained by ICE agents, emphasizing that she is a U.S. citizen.

In 2025, there have been more than 170 cases in which U.S. citizens have been detained by federal agents at raids and protests, according to ProPublica.

The Department of Homeland Security is monitoring border crossings for any sign of her, authorities said.

The new video came in from a driver traveling northbound on Wildhorse Parkway who captured the footage around 7 a.m. between Shetland Wind and Caspian Spring.

“If you commute through this area or have dash cam or home surveillance footage that may have captured Camila – please contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office immediately,” the department said in the Facebook post.

open image in gallery Camila’s mother, Nancy Olmos, told investigators her daughter typically went on morning walks. But she became alarmed when the teen failed to return home ( Bexar County Sheriff's Office )

open image in gallery Surveillance video previously released showed the teen wearing baby blue pajama shorts, a black hoodie and white shoes as she rummaged through her car before the footage cut off, officials said ( Bexar County Sheriff's Office )

The FBI’s San Antonio field office confirmed Monday that it has joined the investigation.

Camila’s mother, Nancy Olmos, told investigators her daughter typically went on morning walks. But she became alarmed when Camila failed to return home on Christmas Eve.

“She’s not the kind of person” to leave abruptly, Olmos told NBC News.

Camila’s father, Alfonso Mendoza, said the family is clinging to faith as the search continues.

“It keeps me going,” Mendoza told WOAI. “I broke down a couple times. I still break when I got home, but I know it’s the prayers are holding me down.”

Anyone who may have seen or heard from Camila Mendoza Olmos is asked to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at 210-335-6000.