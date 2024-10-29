The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A pastor in North Texas returned to the pulpit mere months after he turned himself after being accused of sexual assault.

In June, Ronnie Goines, 51, turned himself in to Arlington police after two warrants were issued for his arrest on charges of indecent assault and sexual assault. On Thursday, the founding pastor of Koinonia Christian Church took the stage at a Bible study session, according to WFAA.

He also spoke at the Sunday service. Goines did not mention the charges he faces as he addressed the congregation, the outlet reported.

Koinonia Christian Church teased his return to the stage on October 24 in a YouTube video.

The following day, Goines told KERA that his time away from the pulpit was his choice, as was his return.

Ronnie Goines, a Texas pastor accused of sexual assault and indecent assault months ago, has returned to the pulpit after being charged by police ( Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office )

“I was never fired, I never stepped down from my position as pastor,” Goines told the outlet.

He also denied the accusations against him: “That’s just something that I did not do…Not guilty, [I am] innocent.”

The charges came about after a woman, who attends his church, claimed that the pastor asked her for a ride home, since he was having car trouble, according to WFAA, which obtained the arrest warrant affidavit.

At Goines’ apartment, he allegedly started kissing her neck, rubbing her legs, and trying to take off her top, the affidavit said. She left his apartment but met up with the pastor again the next day.

The pair attended the local theater before returning to Goines’ apartment, where once again tried to be intimate, despite her pleas to stop, the affidavit states.

He was released from Tarrant County Jail after posting bond: $20,000 for the sexual assault charge and $3,000 for the indecent assault charge, Dallas Express reported.