Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A former pastor in Texas has been indicted for attempting to pay for sex after being arrested in a sting operation, according to the Plano Police Department.

Terrence “Terren” Dames, 51, was charged in May with soliciting prostitution, according to a probable cause affidavit. The department reportedly regularly undertakes the stings to catch individuals soliciting sexual services, according to WFAA.

He is accused of allegedly calling an undercover officer on May 2 to hire them for sex. He reportedly offered the officer $150.

Police gave Dames an address to a motel. When he arrived, he was allegedly recorded knocking on the hotel door he'd been instructed to visit, and then allegedly confirmed in a text with the undercover officer that he had arrived and was at the door.

After he left the motel, Dames was pulled over by police who proceeded to read him his Miranda Rights. Dames told police he had only visited the motel to meet a friend, and afterward began suffering from a medical incident.

Terrence Dames, 51, a former pastor at North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship in Plano, Texas, was indicted in June 2024 for allegedly soliciting prostitution ( Collin County Jail )

Police called the Plano Fire Department to assist. They found that Dames' vital signs were low, but Dames refused to be taken to a hospital. He was then released from the scene, according to the affidavit.

In June, Dames was indicted on soliciting prostitution charges.

Before he was knocking on motel doors, Dames was the senior pastor of the North Dallas Community Bible Fellowship in Plano.

The church responded to the incident on Tuesday, saying that Dames had been removed from his position in May due to a "moral failure," but it did not mention his charges.

"NDCBF leadership remains devoted to the church's mission of making disciples and vision to empower each member to impact the world by doing the work of Jesus Christ," the statement said. "Sound, biblical doctrine remains a priority."

It's been a tough year for churches in North Texas.

Robert Morris, the pastor of Gateway Church in Southlake, recently stepped down from his duties over allegations that he sexually assaulted a young girl decades ago.

In Arlington, Ronnie Goines, the pastor of Koinonia Christian Church, turned himself in to city police after a pair of warrants for his arrest were issued. He has been accused of indecent assault and sexual assault, CBS News reports.

The lead pastor of Cross Timber Church in Argyle, Josiah Anthony, has also stepped down. He left his position citing mental health issues and alleged inappropriate interactions he had with members of his church.

The church released a statement saying Anthony had been in "a prolonged, and sustained, season of struggle with his emotional, and mental health, which has been very painful for him, and those around him."