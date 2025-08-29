Mom went to work and ‘intentionally’ left her 15-month-old child in a hot car to die, cops say

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas mother who “intentionally” left her 15-month-old child in a hot car earlier this month, resulting in their death, has been arrested for murder.

Vanessa Esquivel of Dallas is accused of going into her Dallas workplace at Medical City Plano around 2 pm on August 16 when outside temperatures reached at least 95 degrees.

Officials arrived at the scene after someone reported an infant death in the 3200 block of Preston Road. An investigation found that 27-year-old Esquivel allegedly left the child in the car for two hours.

Police said Esquivel abandoned the child despite knowing she didn’t have working air conditioning in her car. Because her alleged crime was "intentional," Esquivel meets the statutory requirements of murder.

Esquivel was arrested in Dallas on August 20 and transferred to Frisco, where she was later booked into Collin County Jail on a $250,000 bond.

open image in gallery Vanessa Esquivel, 27, of Dallas, allegedly left her child in her hot car for two hours while she was at work ( Frisco Police Department )

She faces a first-degree felony charge, punishable by five years to life in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the Frisco PD’s non-emergency number at 972-292-6010.