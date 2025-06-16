The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Texas man found out he was married after police say his ex-girlfriend filed a marriage certificate without his knowledge after they broke up.

The 42-year-old man contacted Beverly Hills Police Friday to report he had found a Bath & Body Works gift bag from his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Marie Spearman, a 36-year-old from Waco, at his home, authorities said in a press release.

Police say the package contained a picture of Spearman holding a marriage license showing she and the man were married. There was also a copy of a marriage certificate which was filed with the county clerk’s office in the gift bag, according to authorities.

The man told police he was in a relationship with Spearman and they obtained marriage licenses earlier this month ahead of their planned wedding. But the man said he had later broken up with Spearman after getting into an argument, cops say.

open image in gallery Kristin Marie Spearman of Waco, Texas, has been arrested after police say she filed a marriage certificate after a break up ( McLennan County Jail )

The marriage license was officiated by a local reverend, according to authorities. Investigators found Spearman convinced the reverend to certify the marriage license “without the knowledge of the victim and his required presence,” the press release read.

Spearman was arrested at her home on a third-degree felony stalking charge and taken to a local jail.