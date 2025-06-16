Man finds out he’s married after ex files marriage certificate following their break-up
The man told police he had been in a relationship with the suspect but had broken up before a wedding took place.
A Texas man found out he was married after police say his ex-girlfriend filed a marriage certificate without his knowledge after they broke up.
The 42-year-old man contacted Beverly Hills Police Friday to report he had found a Bath & Body Works gift bag from his ex-girlfriend, Kristin Marie Spearman, a 36-year-old from Waco, at his home, authorities said in a press release.
Police say the package contained a picture of Spearman holding a marriage license showing she and the man were married. There was also a copy of a marriage certificate which was filed with the county clerk’s office in the gift bag, according to authorities.
The man told police he was in a relationship with Spearman and they obtained marriage licenses earlier this month ahead of their planned wedding. But the man said he had later broken up with Spearman after getting into an argument, cops say.
The marriage license was officiated by a local reverend, according to authorities. Investigators found Spearman convinced the reverend to certify the marriage license “without the knowledge of the victim and his required presence,” the press release read.
Spearman was arrested at her home on a third-degree felony stalking charge and taken to a local jail.