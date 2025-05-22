The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Nearly 20 years after a Georgia woman was found shot to death, her husband has been arrested and charged with her murder.

Investigators say Jon Worrell, now 58, allegedly killed his wife, Doris Worrell, on September 20, 2006, according to a statement from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The brazen shooting happened at Jon's Sport Park, a business the couple owned in Coffee County. Doris, who was 39 years old at the time, was found dead inside the store.

According to FOX 5 Atlanta, Worrell had claimed that he had gone to the hardware store on the day of the murder, and that he discovered his wife’s body when he returned to their business.

open image in gallery DorisWorrell, who was 39 years old at the time, was found dead inside the store in 2006 ( Coffee County Sheriff's Office )

Over the years, the GBI and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office pursued leads, but there have been few answers until now.

On Tuesday morning, Worrell was taken into custody in Maryville, Missouri, where he moved following his wife’s death, the GBI said.

Investigators have not yet revealed what led to the arrest of Worrell, but said they have remained “committed to uncovering the truth behind Doris' murder.”

“This arrest is the direct result of those efforts.”

open image in gallery Jon Worrell, 58, has been charged with murder in the death of his wife Doris Worrell, who was shot and killed at their business 19 years ago ( Coffee County Sheriff's Office )

Worrell is currently awaiting an extradition hearing that will determine when he'll be transported back to Coffee County.

The motive for the killing is unclear, but authorities from various agencies, including the GBI, the Coffee County Sheriff's Office and the local district attorney's office, will hold a press conference on Friday, offering new details in the investigation.

Worrell faces charges of malice murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and aggravated battery in connection with his wife’s murder.