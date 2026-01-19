The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A man wanted in connection with the “suspicious death” of a 37-year-old woman was arrested by Texas police while wearing a sweatshirt reading, “I will put you in a trunk.”

Margaret Pennington, 37, was found dead inside an Azle, Texas, home on January 11. Now, Kruz Dean Wanser has been arrested after he was “sought in connection to the suspicious death” of Pennington, the Azle Police Department said Thursday in a statement.

In a picture attached to the police department’s statement, Wanser is seen wearing a purple sweatshirt with white lettering that reads, “I will put you in a trunk and help people look for you.”

“Stop playing with me,” the sweatshirt reads in a cursive font.

Kruz Dean Wanser was arrested while wearing a sweatshirt that reads: 'I will put you in a trunk and help people look for you, stop playing with me.' ( Azle Police Department )

The police department said Wanser is being held on four charges, which include tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair a human corpse; possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance; possession of a controlled substance; and a parole violation warrant.

Pennington’s cause of death is still being determined, and the case is still under investigation, the police department said Thursday. The Independent has contacted the Azle Police Department for more information.

The Azle Police Department coordinated with multiple agencies to arrest Wanser, including the Texas Department of Public Safety's Criminal Investigations Division, the Texas Rangers, the U.S. Marshals, and Parker County Special Crimes.

The Azle Police Department previously announced Wanser was a “wanted fugitive” and a “person of interest in a suspicious death investigation.” Members of the public who provided information about Wanser were eligible for a reward of up to $1,000, the agency said on January 12.

It’s unclear if Wanser has obtained an attorney. The Independent was unable to identify an attorney for Wanser to request comment.

Pennington had a “creative and sentimental spirit,” according to an online obituary.

“She found comfort in baking, crocheting, enjoyed music, had a keen interest in genealogy, and loved collecting vintage treasures that carried history and meaning. She valued time spent with friends and family and was known for her spunky personality, quick wit, and unmistakable sense of humor,” the obituary reads.

“Though small in stature, she had a strong presence and a way of leaving an impression on those who knew her.”