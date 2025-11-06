Residents left stunned over ‘suspicious’ deaths of 4 adults in New York apartment

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Residents have been left shocked after the “suspicious” deaths of four adults in a New York apartment that police are investigating as a possible triple murder-suicide.

The bodies of two men and two women were discovered inside the Bronx apartment Wednesday morning after police conducted a wellness check following a tip off.

Inside officers found the body of a 44-year-old man, his 75-year-old mother, his 26-year-old daughter, and her boyfriend who is also believed to be in his 20s, ABC7 reported.

Police were tipped off by the man’s son who lives in North Carolina, who said he had received a voicemail message from his father telling him to “check on your family,” the outlet reported.

The four victims were all determined to have suffered from gunshot wounds, including the suspected shooter who had a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A firearm was recovered from the scene, police said.

The bodies of two men and two women were discovered inside the apartment on Lacombe Avenue, in the Bronx, Wednesday morning after police conducted a wellness check following a tip off ( Google Maps )

A motive for the brutal crime has yet to be established. Police described the deaths as “suspicious” but no arrests had been made as of Wednesday evening.

The suspected shooter had reportedly left another “cryptic” message for a friend on another floor of the building following a failed meet-up.

"The son went upstairs to visit someone on the 11th floor to try to hang out with someone, and tried again today and he said, 'sorry we couldn't hang out, see you in the next life,'" resident Lulu Anderson told ABC7.

Other neighbors who spoke to the outlet described the elderly victim as a “nice lady” with a “big heart” who reportedly went by the nickname “Golden Girl.”

“She was a very wonderful person,” one resident told the outlet. “When I heard the news I was in shock, I started crying.”

The victims have yet to be officially identified and a police investigation is ongoing.

The Independent has contacted the New York Police Department for further information.