Cops were searching for missing people. Inside a home, they found remains stored in jars

A South Carolina man was arrested after police responding to a missing persons report allegedly found human remains inside of his home.

Charles Antwine Jr, 56, was arrested and charged with the desecration of human remains, according to Fox 8 Live.

Last week, Antwine and a woman named Christy Ward were reported missing by their family members in Brunswick County, North Carolina. A Florence County Sheriff's deputy searching for the duo on Saturday noted that a car was almost completely submerged in the Lunches River near Riverside Cemetery.

When the deputy ran the vehicle's license plate, they determined the vehicle was registered to Antwine.

Deputies went to the home to conduct a wellness check at the property. They note in their report that upon arrival they began to smell an odd odor wafting out of the house. When they knocked, no one answered.

They obtained a search warrant for the property and, upon entering, found Antwine sitting on his couch.

But they didn't just find Antwine; they also allegedly found human remains stored in plastic bins that had been taped shut.

open image in gallery When police arrived they found Antwine sitting on his couch surrounded by plastic bins that had been taped shut ( Florence County Sheriff's Office )

“It’s something like out of a horror movie. Very horrific,” Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said. “We found some containers with body parts in them where they appeared to be cut up,”

The sheriff said that said he believes the remains are most likely Ward's, but the sheriff's office is waiting for a full autopsy before confirming that information.

Deputies are still investigating, and Joye said he expects more charges will be added as investigators learn more.

Antwine appeared for a bond hearing on Monday. He was wheeled into the courtroom in a wheelchair due to a broken leg, WMBF News reports.

Ward's son was at the hearing and pleaded with the court to make sure Antwine faces justice for his alleged crime.

“Now she’s gone and I’ll never get to see her again and she’ll never get to see any accomplishments I have in life,” Ward's son said.

The judge denied bond and deferred the issue to a circuit court.

Antwine's next court appearance is scheduled for August 19, 2025.