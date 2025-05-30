Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A decades-old cold case at the Jersey Shore has been cracked after experts confirmed that skeletal remains found on three beaches belong to a 19th-century ship captain.

Undergraduate student researchers at Ramapo College of New Jersey used advanced DNA technology to determine that bones from a leg, arm and fragments of a cranium all belonged to Captain Henry Goodsell - who died at sea 181 years ago at age 29.

The bones were found separately on Ocean City, Margate and Longport beaches between 1995 and 2013.

New Jersey State Police turned them over to researchers at the college’s Investigative Genetic Genealogy Center last year.

"We kind of kept going back and forth between, are they historic? Are they not historic?” NJSP Forensic Anthropologist Dr. Anna Delaney told NBC New York. "This is absolutely amazing because after all of this time, Henry has his name."

open image in gallery Undergraduate students at the Ramapo College of New Jersey were able to link the three bones to the same person - Captain Henry Goodsell. ( Ramapo College of New Jersey )

open image in gallery Researchers found the captain’s great-great-granddaughter, whose DNA sample confirmed the identity of the remains. ( New Jersey State Police )

open image in gallery Researchers found a 1844 newspaper clipping from the York Democratic Press detailing the captain. ( Ramapo College of New Jersey )

While examining New Jersey shipwreck records, students uncovered newspaper articles from December 20 and 24, 1844.

They learned that the Oriental, captained Goodsell, was carrying five crew members and 60 tons of marble to Philadelphia for Girard College when it sank near Brigantine Shoal in 1844, killing everyone on board.

Researchers traced Goodsell’s genetic relatives back to the 1600s and built family trees, revealing ancestral ties to Connecticut. They eventually located Goodsell’s great-great-granddaughter in Maryland, whose DNA sample confirmed the captain's identity.

Goodsell's family said they do not want his remains, so they will stay at a state repository indefinitely.

“Identifying human remains is one of the most solemn and challenging responsibilities law enforcement is charged with,” said Chief of County Detectives Patrick Snyder at the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office in a news release.

“Law enforcement works hard knowing that behind every case is a promise: that no one will be forgotten, and that we will pursue the truth until families have the answers they deserve,” he added.