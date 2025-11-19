The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Georgia man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend’s teenage son, who was mistaken for a burglar as he entered his home.

Quinterrious Turner, 28, surrendered himself to police on November 18 over the killing of the 16-year-old boy, which occurred back in September.

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to a person shot in the southwest of the city on September 1 and found Dequavius Royalston, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that the youngster had been returning home and was mistaken for an intruder by someone inside.

Quinterrious Turner, 28, surrendered himself to police on November 18 and admitted to the killing of the 16-year-old boy, which occurred back in September ( Fulton County Jail )

Royalston had entered through the back door of the home when he was shot and killed, Atlanta Police Commander Andrew Smith told 11Alive previously.

At the time, police had suspected Turner, who was identified as the boyfriend of Royalston’s mother and who left the scene shortly after the incident, to be the shooter.

Turner surrendered to the Fulton County Jail and was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.