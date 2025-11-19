Suspect charged months after allegedly shooting dead girlfriend’s teenage son he thought was a burglar
Quinterrious Turner, 28, surrendered to police on November 18 and admitted to the September killing of the 16-year-old
A Georgia man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of his girlfriend’s teenage son, who was mistaken for a burglar as he entered his home.
Quinterrious Turner, 28, surrendered himself to police on November 18 over the killing of the 16-year-old boy, which occurred back in September.
Officers with the Atlanta Police Department responded to a person shot in the southwest of the city on September 1 and found Dequavius Royalston, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said that the youngster had been returning home and was mistaken for an intruder by someone inside.
Royalston had entered through the back door of the home when he was shot and killed, Atlanta Police Commander Andrew Smith told 11Alive previously.
At the time, police had suspected Turner, who was identified as the boyfriend of Royalston’s mother and who left the scene shortly after the incident, to be the shooter.
Turner surrendered to the Fulton County Jail and was charged with murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.