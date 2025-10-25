Teen headed for homecoming dance killed when young relative accidentally fires a gun

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An 18-year-old high school student in Ohio was accidentally shot and killed by his minor relative, according to police.

Isaac Brocco Rivera diedlast Saturday at Lakeview Park in the community of Lorain, a suburb of Cleveland. He was a student at Lorain Success Academy.

Police were dispatched to the park around 6:44 pm on Saturday after receiving reports of gunshots. The park was full of students taking photos before a homecoming dance.

Once police arrived, they found a car parked near the west end of the parking lot, and the unresponsive 18-year-old inside the vehicle. The young man, identified later as Rivera, had suffered at least one gunshot wound to the head.

“He was in the driver’s seat of his vehicle which was a gold jeep,” Captain Jacob Morris with the Lorain Police Department, told Cleveland 19.

Isaac Brocco Rivera, 18, of Ohio, was fatally shot when a juvenile family members accidentally discharged a gun they were holding ( Gofundme )

Police began treating Rivera until EMS arrived. He was then taken to Mercy Health - Lorain, where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators have determined that the shot that was fired was done so by accident by a child who was holding a gun, according to FOX 8.

“Through exhaustive investigative efforts, detectives have learned that a juvenile family member who was present with Mr. Brocco-Rivera was handling a firearm inside the vehicle, and that the firearm was accidentally discharged, fatally striking Mr. Brocco-Rivera while both were seated in the car,” Morris wrote in a statement on Friday.

Police recovered a handgun on the night of the shooting, but later found a second handgun from another location, which they now believe was the weapon used in the fatal shooting.

Morris said that many of the people in the parking lot at the time were taking photos for the dance, but he did not confirm if any of the individuals at the scene actually witnessed the shooting.

“There were people who called that were close proximity of the shooting occurring and that they were interviewed by police,” Morris said.

After learning of Rivera's death, the Lorain Success Academy released a statement acknowledging the incident.

In the statement, the school said it was "not able to share any more details at this time, as the Lorain Police Department investigates the circumstances surrounding his death."

The school said it had deployed its crisis team to provide support for students and staff in the wake of Rivera's death.

"Hold your loved ones a little closer and a little righters, and have a blessed evening," the statement said.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Lorain Police Department's Criminal Investigations Bureau.