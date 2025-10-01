Iowa high school track star shot dead by fellow hunter who mistook him for a squirrel: cops
‘Carson was a fierce competitor in everything he did,’ the school’s assistant football coach said of the teen
A 17-year-old squirrel hunter died after he was “mistaken for a squirrel” by another member of his hunting party, authorities say.
Carson Ryan, 17, was hunting for squirrels around 3 p.m. on Saturday in Washington County when another hunter in his group, who has not been identified, struck him in the back of the head “in an accidental shooting,” according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
Ryan was transported to UI Health Care Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries, authorities said.
The state’s Department of Natural Resources and the Washington County Sheriff's Office are investigating the incident.
Ryan was an athlete; he played basketball, football, and ran track, according to the Southeast Iowa Union.
At a vigil Sunday, Nic Williams, Washington High School’s assistant football coach, praised Ryan’s character.
“Carson was a fierce competitor in everything he did,” Williams said. “He loved fishing. He loved being with his friends. But more importantly, Carson was a person of incredible faith.”
“His smile and his laugh were contagious,” Williams continued, according to the outlet. “I don’t think there is anybody in here that can deny what kind of person Carson was. If Carson had a bad day, I don’t think anybody ever knew.”
In an email sent to the community and seen by the outlet, school district Superintendent Willie Stone wrote: “Carson was a truly kind, thoughtful, and caring presence within our school, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.”
The school’s boys’ track and field team posted on social media in the wake of Ryan’s death.
The team “asks you [to] keep Carson's Mom, family, classmates and teammates in your hearts as we navigate the devastating loss of Carson. Our hearts are broken,” the post stated.
The school’s website lists Ryan as being selected for the 2025 homecoming court.
Pekin School District also posted on social media in honor of Ryan. “Our hearts are with the Washington High School community as they mourn the tragic loss of one of their students,” the district wrote.
“Pekin schools invite all staff and students to wear orange and black on Monday, September 29th as a sign of support Carson Ryan, his family, the Washington School District, and community.”
A GoFundMe page has raised more $55,000 as of Wednesday afternoon.
“Carson was a son, friend, and bright light to everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. His kindness, humor, and genuine spirit touched countless lives, and his loss leaves an immeasurable void,” the fundraiser said.
The donations will support Ryan’s family and will go toward memorial expenses.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments