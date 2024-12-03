The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy

The father of a teen accused of killing a 70-year-old man during a carjacking drove his son back to the scene so that police could arrest him, according to authorities.

Jaylen Mosley, 19, was taken into custody and charged with murder, aggravated assault, armed robbery, hijacking a motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were called to a carjacking at a liquor store in Atlanta at around 6:40 p.m. on Saturday.

They arrived on the scene to find David Tuttle, 70, suffering from a gunshot wound.

Tuttle was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Following the shooting, one of Mosley’s family members called the teen’s mom to tell her that he may have been inside the liquor store when the shots were fired, reported WSBTV.

open image in gallery Jaylen Mosley, 19, (pictured in mugshot) was charged with murder ( Fulton County Sheriff’s Office )

“I called his father to tell him to take him up there and see what was going on and that’s what we did,” Teneka Mosley told the local outlet.

Mosley’s father Jarvis Mosley told WSBTV it was a “very hard decision but we didn’t have anything to hide.”

Mosley was arrested at the scene.

Teneka Mosley told WSBTV that the teen had suffered from mental health issues in the past but insisted “I don’t see him being a murderer.”

She said that the teen’s parents will support him whatever happens next.

open image in gallery David Tuttle, 70, was found suffering from a gunshot wound outside a liquor store (pictured) ( Google Maps )

The Tuttle family said in a statement to WSBTV that Tuttle was “a native Atlantan,” beloved husband, brother, uncle, and friend – with a “kind soul with an amazing sense of humor who will be deeply missed.”

“We are devastated that David was taken by the senseless violence so prevalent today in communities large and small,” the family said.

“We are thankful for the Atlanta Police Department’s swift apprehension of the suspect and are working in cooperation with the authorities and the court to ensure there is justice for this crime.”

Mosley was booked into Fulton County Jail.

He appeared in court for the first time Monday where he was held without bond.